Gofore Oyj: Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review October 2024: October net sales 18.8 million euros

11.11.2024 10:45:11 EET | Gofore Oyj | Inside information

Gofore Plc

Inside Information

11 November 2024 at 10.45 a.m EET





Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review October 2024: October net sales 18.8 million euros

Inside information: Gofore's net sales were 18.8 (18.7) million euros in October 2024. The Group's last 12-month (LTM) pro forma net sales were 188.1 million euros. The Group employed 1,472 (1,466) people at the end of October.

CEO Mikael Nylund comments:

"October net sales were 18.8 million euros. Utilisation rate remained at the level of September during Finland's autumn holiday month.

The number of employees and our own capacity increased. The amount of subcontracting decreased slightly due to the autumn holidays in October. This month, there was a clear difference in the development of the number of employees between Finland's positive (+8) and the negative development outside of Finland (-10). The decrease in the number of employees is partly due to the previously mentioned restructuring in the DACH region, such as the closure of the Bolzano branch office.

Sales highlights in October included the wins of framework agreements with the City of Helsinki, Istekki, and Fintraffic. We continue our long-standing, good cooperation with the City of Helsinki now through extensive development, which includes architecture, project management, low-code/no-code application development, as well as quality assurance and testing automation - in other words, a wide range of services from our broad offering. The total value of the four-year contract is approximately 55 million euros, and we are involved in 7 out of 10 areas of the framework arrangement, being the priority supplier in one area.

Our good collaboration also continues with Istekki, who provides IT services to wellbeing service counties and municipalities. The value of the four-year framework agreement for expert and consulting services related to this extensive service development concerning Gofore is approximately 10.9 million euros. A maximum of five suppliers were selected for each area, with whom Istekki will make area-specific framework agreements.

The framework arrangement for Fintraffic's ICT architecture consulting services involves two years and two option years of enterprise architecture consulting. We are one of three suppliers in this framework arrangement, and the total value of the contract is approximately 0.9 million euros."

Key Figures

The numbers are unaudited.

Month

2024 Net sales, MEUR Net sales,

last 12 mos

pro forma (LTM) Number of employees

at end of period No. of working days

in Finland Overall capacity

(own personnel),

FTE Subcontracting,

FTE January 16.9 (15.8) 193.3 1,463 (1,318) 22 (21) 1,372 (1,225) 147 (186) February 16.3 (15.3) 193.7 1,461 (1,342) 21 (20) 1,372 (1,256) 149 (184) March 16.0 (18.1) 191.3 1,456 (1,354) 20 (23) 1,371 (1,271) 160 (189) April 17.0 (14.5) 193.1 1,456 (1,385) 21 (18) 1,372 (1,293) 155 (187) May 16.8 (17.2) 192.3 1,455 (1,400) 21 (21) 1,369 (1,311) 159 (192) June 14.2 (15.9) 189.7 1,453 (1,396) 19 (21) 1,368 (1,319) 143 (170) July 5.9 (5.9) 189.8 1,446 (1,423) 23 (21) 1,366 (1,341) 65 (83) August 15.8 (16.9) 188.6 1,452 (1,448) 22 (23) 1,366 (1,353) 144 (166) September 17.4 (18.0) 188.0 1,474 (1,460) 21 (21) 1,380 (1,374) 172 (186) October 18.8 (18.7) 188.1 1,472 (1,466) 23 (22) 1,384 (1,371) 169 (184)

Gofore's financial reporting

In its monthly business review, Gofore discloses its monthly net sales, last twelve-month pro forma net sales and number of employees, as well as other indicators that help track the company's growth strategy execution with comparison figures, such as the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) numbers that describe overall capacity and the ratio of subcontracting. Gofore publishes IAS34 compliant interim reports quarterly.

Gofore's financial communications calendar for 2025 is available on Gofore's IR website at https://gofore.com/en/invest/investor-calendar/.

Contacts

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Oyj, +358 40 540 2280, mikael.nylund@gofore.com

About Gofore Oyj

Gofore is an international digital transformation consultancy with Finnish roots. We have over 1,400 impact-driven people in 19 locations across Finland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Estonia and Italy. With our technology and business expertise we build an equal digital society and create sustainable solutions for the intelligent industry. Our diverse group of professionals shares a pioneering ambition to create a more humane, sustainable and ethical digital world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2023, our net sales amounted to EUR 189.2 million. Gofore Plc's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Our vision is to be the most significant digital transformation consultancy in Europe. Learn to know us better at gofore.com