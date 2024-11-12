Das Instrument 3O41 BMG611881019 LIBERTY GLOBAL LTD CL.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2024The instrument 3O41 BMG611881019 LIBERTY GLOBAL LTD CL.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2024Das Instrument 6CU US2362721001 DANIMER SCIENTIFIC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2024The instrument 6CU US2362721001 DANIMER SCIENTIFIC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2024Das Instrument 3O40 BMG611881274 LIBERTY GLOBAL C DL O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2024The instrument 3O40 BMG611881274 LIBERTY GLOBAL C DL O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2024Das Instrument 6XP SE0009973563 XSPRAY PHARMA AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.11.2024The instrument 6XP SE0009973563 XSPRAY PHARMA AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.11.2024Das Instrument AXI FR0000051732 ATOS SE NOM. EO 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.11.2024The instrument AXI FR0000051732 ATOS SE NOM. EO 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.11.2024Das Instrument 8PY CA74734T1049 PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2024The instrument 8PY CA74734T1049 PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2024Das Instrument VIR ES0183746314 VIDRALA SA INH. EO 1,02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.11.2024The instrument VIR ES0183746314 VIDRALA SA INH. EO 1,02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.11.2024Das Instrument SOUU US82929W1053 SINGAPORE EX.UNSP.ADR/15 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.11.2024The instrument SOUU US82929W1053 SINGAPORE EX.UNSP.ADR/15 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 13.11.2024