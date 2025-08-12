XSpray Pharma AB: Xspray Pharma signs license agreement with Handa Therapeutics - to receive up to double-digit royalty on Handa's net proceeds

Xspray Pharma ("Xspray") has entered into a license agreement with Handa Therapeutics ("Handa") granting Handa a non-exclusive license to certain Xspray patents. The license covers commercialization of a dasatinib product in the US market and, at a later stage, selected Asian markets. Under the agreement, Xspray will receive up to a double-digit royalty on Handa's net proceeds.

This is the first out-licensing from Xspray's broad patent portfolio and marks an important milestone in capitalizing on its intellectual property assets. The company's core strategy to develop and commercialize improved PKI-drugs using its patented HyNap technology remains unchanged. Its lead product candidate Dasynoc awaits FDA-approval with a PDUFA date of October 7, 2025. However, further licensing agreements may be considered on a case-by-case basis.

"The agreement confirms the value of our patent portfolio and demonstrates that our long-term work to build our comprehensive patent portfolio is paying off. As for the dasatinib market, I'm convinced that when Dasynoc is launched it will be seen as the premium product in its market segment as it combines pH-independent absorption with lower dose strength and high precision, eliminating sensitivity to all acid-reducing agents." says Per Andersson, CEO of Xspray Pharma.

The agreement further ensures that Xspray's planned launch of Dasynoc can proceed without being affected by any United States regulatory exclusivities that may be associated with Handa's product. Handa's dasatinib product has not yet been launched.

About Xspray Pharma

Xspray Pharma AB (publ) is a pharmaceutical company with several product candidates in clinical development utilizing its innovative, patented HyNap technology platform to create improved versions of marketed protein kinase inhibitors (PKI), the largest oncology market segment, often with high drug prices. The company's goal is to become the market leader in improved PKI's for cancer treatment. Xspray Pharma's lead drug candidate, Dasynoc®, is currently undergoing FDA review. It is an amorphous form of dasatinib, demonstrating bioequivalence at a 30% lower dose due to a better solubility profile. Its compatibility with proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which are often co-prescribed to patients with CML and ALL, is a significant advantage. Xspray Pharma is building a robust product portfolio, including XS003-nilotinib (an optimized version of Tasigna®) and XS008-axitinib (an optimized version of Inlyta®) and XS025-cabozantinib (an optimized version of Cabometyx®).

