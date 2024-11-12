LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shell Plc. (SHEL) Tuesday announced that it is pleased with the Hague Court of Appeal decision overturning the District Court's ruling in 2021 against the company. The case was originally filed by Milieudefensie and other NGOs and a group of private individuals.Earlier, Shell has stated that a court ruling would not reduce overall customer demand for products.'Our target to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 remains at the heart of Shell's strategy and is transforming our business. This includes continuing our work to halve emissions from our operations by 20301, ' the company noted.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX