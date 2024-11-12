Amdocs Management Limited: Vivo Selects Amdocs to Enhance their Evolution Journey and Drive Operational Excellence

The collaboration will support the Brazilian operator's microservices strategy and systems evolution, enabling Vivo to develop and introduce new services quickly and simply.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced that Vivo has selected Amdocs to enhance its systems flexibility, time-to-market, and operational efficiencies. This collaboration will empower the Brazilian communications service provider to leverage Amdocs' solutions and advance their systems evolution plan, empowering a robust microservices strategy.

In this engagement, Amdocs will deliver a set of cloud-native web services, based on TM Forum standards, and allow Vivo to expose its Amdocs business support systems (BSS) capabilities in a secured manner to any authorized company's platform or service, located anywhere within or outside the service provider's network. With its low-code capabilities, the platform also provides a simpler way for Vivo to develop additional services with minimal disruption to ongoing business.

"This collaboration with Amdocs is one of the steps in our evolution plan that will provide Vivo with a higher level of flexibility, reduction in time-to-market, and operational efficiencies," said Ana Drumond, Director of B2C Technology and New Business at Vivo. "We count on Amdocs' expertise to achieve our strategic goals."

"Amdocs is excited to work with Vivo as they embark on their future-ready roadmap," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "With our platform, Vivo will be well-positioned to expose its capabilities across their ecosystem, leveraging low-code capabilities to quickly and efficiently develop new services, and ensuring seamless experiences for their customers."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

About Vivo

Vivo is the commercial brand of Telefônica Brasil, a leading telecommunications company in the country, with 114.7 million accesses (2Q24) and its purpose is to "Digitize to Get Closer". Vivo is a digital hub, facilitating its customers' access to services in different areas, such as entertainment, sports, energy, digital security, finance, health and education. It operates in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services throughout the national territory and has a complete and convergent product portfolio for B2C and B2B customers. In the mobile segment, Vivo has 100.9 million accesses and accounts for the largest market share in the segment (38.8%) in the country, according to quarterly balance sheet results (2Q24). Guided by constant innovation and the high quality of its services, Vivo is at the center of a Digital transformation, which expands the autonomy, personalization and real-time choices of its customers, putting them in charge of their digital lives, with security and reliability. Telefônica Brasil is part of the Telefónica Group, one of the largest communications conglomerates in the world. Aware of its responsibility to give back to society the trust it receives in the use of its services, the company relies on Fundação Telefônica Vivo. For 25 years in Brazil, Fundação Telefônica Vivo has been one of the main pillars of social responsibility in Vivo's ESG concept. Focusing on education in public schools, it contributes to the development and digital inclusion of students and educators through projects that stimulate new teaching and learning opportunities.

