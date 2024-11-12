MEF Recognizes Netcracker for Accelerating Digital Transformation and Improving Customer Experience Through Automated Operations

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has won the 2024 NaaS Excellence Award for Most Impactful Service Automation Vendor during the recent Global NaaS Event hosted by MEF.

As the industry continues to evolve, telcos are providing more than just connectivity. The demands of a full digital experience require an updated IT system prepared to handle advances in technology, better engage with customers and partners and run the network more efficiently.

With Netcracker's suite of industry-leading cloud-native solutions, including Netcracker Digital Platform and Intelligent Automation, operators can harness the power of AI and automation to optimize the full service lifecycle. By incorporating technology like AI and GenAI, telcos can seize new opportunities for monetization, greatly improve efficiency and provide an excellent customer experience. Operators around the world have successfully accelerated their digital transformations and improved customer experience by implementing Netcracker's solutions.

"We congratulate Netcracker for receiving the Most Impactful Service Automation Vendor award for the second year in a row, which exemplifies the company's dedication to providing innovative automation solutions that positively impact the industry," said Nan Chen, CEO at MEF. "We are excited by the progress we're seeing in the NaaS ecosystem and look forward to further advancements in the end-to-end service lifecycle."

"We are very proud to receive such an important recognition from MEF," said Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker. "Service automation is a key piece of digital transformation, and we are always focused on developing solutions that will help accelerate this process for our customers."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

