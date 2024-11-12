Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading day for paid subscription units (BTU) of Insplorion AB

At the request of Insplorion AB, the last trading day in Insplorion AB's paid subscription units will be changed from 2024-11-13 to 2024-11-18. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: INSP BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023112917 Order Book: 360550 Market Segment: First North STO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB