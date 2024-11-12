Company honored for its excellence in app shielding technology that arms developers with the proactive protections needed to repel today's attacks

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it was named a winner of the Editor's Choice award for Mobile App Security in Cyber Defense Magazine's (CDM) Top Infosec Innovators Awards.

Continually honored with industry accolades recognizing the app shielding innovations within its Verimatrix XTD Enterprise Suite, the company provides some of the world's most discerning mobile app developers with the latest security technologies to consistently protect their app-centric businesses. Verimatrix XTD stands as the go-to security solution for organizations looking to proactively protect vital mobile apps from today's wide range of threats such as supply chain attacks, screen overlays, application repackaging, illicit modification or tampering, man-in-the-device attacks, and more. Its advanced obfuscation techniques as well as its threat detection and response capabilities using AI/ML, put XTD into an enterprise class like few others.

"Verimatrix embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

"We are honored that XTD received the Editor's Choice recognition in this year's CDM Top Infosec Innovators Awards program," said Asaf Ashkenazi, CEO at Verimatrix. "Verimatrix is committed to providing its mobile app customers with the latest innovations designed to powerfully protect against today's complex attacks. This award underscores the mobile app security expertise that Verimatrix offers through a team of highly dedicated engineers and experts who specialize this field."

For more information on the Verimatrix XTD Enterprise Suite, visit www.verimatrix.com/cybersecurity.

A full list of the 2024 Top Infosec Innovators Award winners is available at:

https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2024

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2024, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2024 and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2024: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2024 and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2024, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2024.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, a globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure premium movies, live streaming sports, sensitive financial and healthcare data, mission-critical mobile applications, and much more. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241112296465/en/

Contacts:

Verimatrix Investor Contact:

Jean-François Labadie, Chief Financial Officer

finance@verimatrix.com

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Mathilde Guillemot-Costes

mathilde.guillemot@seitosei-actifin.com

Michael Scholze

Michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com

Verimatrix Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com