ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE Aktiengesellschaft has announced the launch of a share buyback program with a volume of up to 1.5 billion euros. The buyback is set to begin this year and is expected to be completed within 18 months, subject to approval of a new authorization by the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2025, to repurchase its own shares. The repurchased shares are intended to be canceled.The buyback program is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2023, which authorises the company to acquire shares in the amount up to 10% of the share capital until 3 May 2025. The company intends to propose a new authorisation to buy back shares to the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2025, RWE said.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX