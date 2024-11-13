Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) is expanding its range of innovative Six Degrees-of-Freedom devices with the introduction of the SCH1633-D01. The micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) based sensor moves the benchmark for performance, system integration, and total cost optimization. It is designed for various automotive applications, including autonomous driving (AD), advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), inertial navigation, vehicle stability control, and camera or headlight alignment.

Market Demands

With the increasing push for vehicle autonomy and safety, there is an unquestionable demand for extremely accurate sensors with comprehensive built-in safety features and a high level of integration. Likewise, complying with technical regulations like the UNECE's headlight leveling regulation requires accurate and cost-optimized solutions something the SCH1633-D01 has demonstrated it can achieve.

The SCH1633-D01 is a single-package solution optimized for zonal architecture where all required subsystems, like GNSS integration, chassis control, and vehicle attitude sensing (camera and headlight alignment) can utilize its measurements. It is targeted for deployment in the central vehicle inertia measuring unit (IMU) providing a high-quality signal for all subsystems within the vehicle even in the toughest environments. This integration helps to reduce system complexity and provides a much-needed opportunity for cost optimization.

SCH1633-D01 Features

SCH1633-D01 is packaged in a unique 24-pin SOIC housing and uses the SafeSPI 2.0 interface with an up to 20-bit data frame for an extremely smooth and high-resolution output. The component supports various system-level time synchronization features, ensuring that the SCH1633-D01's output can be easily harnessed across the entire vehicle. Furthermore, the extensive self-diagnostics features utilize over 200 monitoring signals to ensure the output is always trustworthy.

The SCH1633-D01 is designed to provide a high-quality output, even in harsh temperature conditions. It features AEC-Q100 grade 1 qualification to guarantee reliable use throughout the whole component lifetime and is ISO26262 compliant with ASIL-B+ rating (up to ASIL-D via system integration) for exceptional built-in safety.

For further information on the product's extensive functionality, please visit its detail page here.

Murata's Recent 6DoF MEMS Success

Murata's previous generation 6DoF MEMS solution has proven to be highly successful as over 90% of autonomous miles in California alone are driven with the sensor on board. The improvements in this next-generation 6DoF devices are based on customer feedback, and they have already gained global recognition.

The industrial counterpart SCH16T-K01, launched in January this year, has won the first prize in the Industrial Manufacturing category of the Sensors Converge fair's "Best of Sensors Award" competition and the SCH1633-D01 preliminary sample feedback has been remarkably positive.

A partner of Murata, Hexagon, has been using the SCH1633-D01 in their products. Gordon Heidinger, Segment Manager, Automotive and Safety-Critical Systems at Hexagon's Autonomy Positioning division, remarked, "The SCH1633-D01 is displaying exceptional performance for a single MEMS sensor. We're pleased to promote this sensor integrated with our positioning solution".

Murata has also successfully demonstrated that the UNECE headlight leveling regulation can be fulfilled with the SCH1633-D01 sensor in combination with a commercially available alignment algorithm. This is a significant leap towards cost-effective regulation compliance.

"Automotive 6DoF applications are rapidly developing, with fierce competition among manufacturers to capture a share of the market. This product offers high performance, demanded by the latest systems, while also providing a much-needed cost-saving opportunity," said Ville Nurmiainen, General Manager of Product management at Murata Electronics Oy. He continued, "The SCH1633-D01 will give both a technological and cost down advantage to OEMs choosing to utilize the product to its full potential and will help them to further drive automotive applications forward and create safer roads for us all."

Preliminary samples are available now. Mass production of this exciting new solution is planned for early 2025.

