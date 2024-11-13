Guillaume Rouaud will cease to be CEO on December 1 st , 2024, to pursue new projects

Charlie Evrard, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors, will again combine the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), a B2B energy brokerage company, today announces a change in the Group's management.

Guillaume Rouaud has decided to step down as Chief Executive Officer, a position he has held since January 8, to devote himself to new projects. His departure will be effective from December 1, 2024. He will remain a member of the Board of Directors of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe.

Guillaume Rouaud had joined Mon Courtier Energie Groupe as Sales Director in 2019, and then successively held the positions of Deputy CEO and CEO.

From December 1, 2024, Charlie Evrard, Chairman of the Board and founder of the Group, will again combine the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, as he did until January 8.

Guillaume Rouaud says: "After five particularly productive years with Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, I have decided to embark on a new chapter in my professional life. I would like to thank Charlie Evrard and all the staff who make up the strength and wealth of the group."

Charlie Evrard, Founder and Chairman of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, comments: "I would like to express my deep gratitude to Guillaume Rouaud for his commitment and contribution to the growth of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe. We wish him all the best in his future professional and personal endeavours and look forward to continuing to benefit from his expertise in the energy sector as a member of the Board of Directors."

About Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has become a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws on the expertise of around 212 employees split between the head office in Bordeaux, licensed agencies in the regions and internationally in Spain and Belgium.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

