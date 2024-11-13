CLIQ DIGITAL

CLIQ's Q3 results show the continuing revenue impact of the shift in credit card providers' policies on transaction cancellations. Revenues in the quarter were down 35% y-o-y and 21% q-o-q. Given the external factors, management is firmly focused on driving profitability and free cash flow under its 'Fit for Future' initiative, which has enabled a small uplift in adjusted EBITDA over the previous quarter. Management's guidance for full year revenues is unchanged at €260-280m, increasing to €325m for FY25, which would require momentum to build behind new strategic initiatives. CLIQ's cash positive balance sheet remains sufficiently strong to support this. Our forecasts are broadly unchanged.

