THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Wednesday said there is no association between administration of experimental weight loss drug MariTide and changes in bone mineral density.Following the news, Amgen shares were gaining around 2 percent in the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq.The shares had lost around 7.1 percent on Tuesday's regular trading after analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reportedly said their review of early-stage data on MariTide showed the drug had led to bone mineral density changes.In a statement on the MariTide (maridebart cafraglutide, formerly AMG 133) Phase 1 data, Amgen now said, 'As previously stated, Amgen does not see an association between the administration of MariTide and bone mineral density changes. The Phase 1 study results do not suggest any bone safety concern or change our conviction in the promise of MariTide. We look forward to sharing the Phase 2 topline data later this year.'On the Nasdaq, Amgen closed Tuesday's regular trading at $298.84, down 7.14 percent.In pre-market activity, the shares were at $304.20, up 1.79 percent.