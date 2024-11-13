HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): MORE THAN 100 TONNES OF HYDROGEN ALREADY DELIVERED BY THE HIGH-CAPACITY STATIONS INSTALLED BY HRS

MORE THAN 100 TONNES OF HYDROGEN

ALREADY DELIVERED BY THE HIGH-CAPACITY

STATIONS INSTALLED BY HRS



AVOIDED EMISSIONS OF OVER 1,000 TONS OF CO? BY THE TRANSPORT SECTOR

Grenoble, November 13, 2024 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer, and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces that it has reached a symbolic milestone in the deployment of hydrogen mobility in Europe. This major achievement reinforces HRS's position as European leader in hydrogen stations, illustrating its key role in the growth of the hydrogen ecosystem throughout Europe.

"We pioneered hydrogen as the cornerstone of zero-emission mobility, and this symbolic milestone of 100 tons refueled by stations manufactured for our customers confirms that we have been able to realize this vision of a future where every decarbonized energy will have an important role to play in the energy transition. As a European leader, our aim is to continue supporting local authorities, businesses and citizens towards a successful energy transition, by offering reliable, fast and scalable solutions for all types of mobility." Says Hassen Rachedi, CEO and Founder of HRS.

As an industry leader and pure player in hydrogen refueling, HRS is fully committed to the energy transition and supports its customers in their drive towards a GHG emission-free future. By offering refueling solutions tailored to the needs of each customer, HRS actively contributes to the decarbonization of transport and the adoption of hydrogen as an alternative fuel.

The 1,000 tons of CO? emissions that are avoided thanks to these 100 tons of H 2 help to combat global warming and correspond in particular to the CO? absorption achieved by around 10,000 trees planted over a decade.

"Of the 100 tons already distributed by our customers, a significant proportion has gone to heavy-duty mobility, a revolution in a sector where the widespread use of electric batteries is still a challenge.

This performance was made possible by the unique reliability of HRS stations. In 2024, the availability of HRS stations exceeded 95%, including maintenance. A technological feat considering the complexity of the stations, and a major differentiating advantage in the H 2 mobility market.

In addition, HRS stands out for its ability to offer agnostic hydrogen refueling solutions, adapted to the various hydrogen sources available on the market, whether grey, blue or green, enabling the Group's customers to freely choose the source that best suits their needs and environmental commitments.

ABOUT HRS (Hydrogen Refueling Solutions)

HRS is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tonnes/day.

Pure player from station design to commissioning, HRS has state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. As such, the performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

HRS now has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with 23 stations ranging from 200 kg to 1 tonne/day, giving a cumulative capacity of over 6 tonnes/day. All stations are equipped with dual-pressure nozzles at 350 bar, 350 HF and 700 bar, to meet all hydrogen mobility requirements.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate substantial resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For more information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Grégoire SAINT-MARC

hrs@actus.fr

Tel. 01 53 67 36 94 Financial press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Déborah SCHWARTZ

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. 01 53 67 36 35 Corporate press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel.: 01 53 67 36 32

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lZlxlJacYpmYnWydk5ltaGRlapmXlmOYZWadyWNuapqUnG+VyG6TaJeWZnFpnGtv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88769-2024_11_13-100-tonnes-uk.pdf