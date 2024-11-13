WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Company remains on track to hit higher end of annual guidance range

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative enterprise cyber security and mobile technology provider, reported results for the third quarter and nine-months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights:

Won $15.2 million in contract awards and renewals during the third quarter of 2024, of which $1.4 million were IT as a Service contracts

Awarded two MobileAnchor Digital Credential contracts for the quarter from federal defense and civilian agencies

Certified and successfully deployed new proprietary MobileAnchor Digital Credential solution into two Federal Agencies

29 th consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA 1

Fourth consecutive quarter ending free cash flow positive

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenues were $34.6 million, a 35% increase from the same quarter last year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 , a non-GAAP financial measure, was $574,000, a 149% improvement from the same quarter last year

Gross margin was 14%, and gross margin excluding carrier services revenue increased to 38% from 35% in the same period last year

Net loss improved to ($425,200) compared to ($921,100) from the same period last year, or a loss of ($0.04) per diluted share

Free cash flow 1 , a non-GAAP financial measure, was $511,000, or an improvement of 120% compared to the same period last year

As of September 30, 2024, cash was $5.6 million with no bank debt

Nine Months 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenues were $104.9 million, a 35% increase from the same quarter last year

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.9 million, a 424% increase from the same quarter last year

Gross margin was 14%, and gross margin excluding carrier services revenue was 33%

Net loss improved to ($1.6) million or a loss of ($0.17) per diluted share from ($2.7) million in the same period last year

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.9 million compared to ($590,000) from the same period last year

1 Free cashflow and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See below for the definition of such measures and a reconciliation to GAAP.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter showcased a significant development across our technological capabilities with the successful deployment of our proprietary derived digital credential for mobile devices, MobileAnchor," said WidePoint's CEO Jin Kang. "Since its launch in late July, demand for MobileAnchor has been strong, as we closed two new contracts this quarter. MobileAnchor opens an additional high-growth opportunity for WidePoint and will be a key part of our sales and marketing strategy, helping us secure managed services work under the Spiral 4 contract. It also strengthens WidePoint's positioning for the upcoming CWMS 3.0 recompete and SEWP VI contracts. Our sales and marketing team, PMO model, and ongoing technological innovation continue to drive our robust sales pipeline. As we approach year-end, we are on trending towards the higher end of our annual guidance and are confident in carrying our growth momentum into 2025."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

THREE MONTHS ENDED (In millions except per share amounts) SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 34.6 $ 25.7 Gross profit 4.7 3.9 Gross profit margin 14 % 15 % Operating expenses 5.1 4.7 Loss from operations (0.5 ) (0.8 ) Loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.10 ) EBITDA 0.4 (0.1 ) Adjusted EBITDA 0.6 0.2

Nine-Month 2024 Financial Summary

NINE MONTHS ENDED (In millions except per share amounts) SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 104.9 $ 77.8 Gross profit 14.3 11.6 Gross profit margin 14 % 15 % Operating expenses 15.8 14.1 Loss from operations (1.6 ) (2.4 ) Loss per share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.31 ) EBITDA 1.0 (0.2 ) Adjusted EBITDA 1.9 0.4

Conference Call

WidePoint's management will host the conference call today (November 13, 2024) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

U.S. dial-in number: 888-506-0062

International number: 973-528-0011

Access Code: 392210

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 51501

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cashflow, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Free cashflow is provided below:

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) NET LOSS $ (425,200 ) $ (921,100 ) $ (1,577,900 ) $ (2,714,700 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization 821,700 788,100 2,562,000 2,328,200 Income tax provision (benefit) (18,700 ) 13,300 (45,000 ) 68,400 Interest income (59,800 ) (27,700 ) (161,000 ) (39,100 ) Interest expense 52,900 69,100 184,000 184,800 EBITDA $ 370,900 $ (78,300 ) $ 962,100 $ (172,400 ) Other adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA: Stock-based compensation expense 202,600 299,800 986,300 535,400 Adjusted EBITDA $ 573,500 $ 226,500 $ 1,948,400 $ 386,858 Capital expenditures (62,701 ) (617,771 ) (80,702 ) (976,429 ) Free cashflow $ 510,799 $ (391,271 ) $ 1,867,698 $ (589,571 )

WidePoint uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free cashflow as supplemental non-GAAP measure of performance. WidePoint defines EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, and (iv) Impairment charges. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain amounts included in EBITDA such as stock based compensation expense. WidePoint defined Free cashflow as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. Management believes that adjustments for certain non-cash or other items and the exclusion of certain pass-through revenue and expenses should enhance stockholders' ability to evaluate the Company's performance, as such measures provide additional insights into the factors and trends affecting its business. Therefore, the Company excludes these items from its GAAP financial measures to calculate these unaudited non-GAAP measures. These unaudited non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our business operations and financial performance and condition that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "could," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "positioned," "predict," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and our management's beliefs and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, our ability to sustain profitability and positive cash flows; our ability to win new contracts, execute contract extensions and expand scope of services on existing contracts; our ability to compete with companies that have greater resources than us; our ability to penetrate the commercial sector to expand our business; our ability to identify potential acquisition targets and close such acquisitions; our ability; our ability to mitigate the impact of inflation; and the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2024.

The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gateway-grp.com

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

SEPTEMBER 30, DECEMBER 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 5,636,057 $ 6,921,160 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $48,889 and $81,359, respectively 8,498,243 8,219,793 Unbilled accounts receivable 24,784,036 16,618,639 Other current assets 2,020,459 1,083,671 Total current assets 40,938,795 32,843,263 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 588,753 780,800 Lease right of use asset 3,536,001 4,045,222 Intangible assets, net 5,554,997 7,336,348 Goodwill 5,811,578 5,811,578 Other long-term assets 489,700 483,288 Total assets $ 56,919,824 $ 51,300,499 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 9,990,672 $ 12,633,658 Accrued expenses 25,063,136 16,175,702 Current portion of deferred revenue 2,655,617 2,009,343 Current portion of lease liabilities 593,280 638,258 Total current liabilities 38,302,705 31,456,961 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,699,456 4,114,516 Contingent consideration 6,900 6,900 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 944,056 1,027,770 Total liabilities 43,071,712 36,623,070 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 9,485,508 and 8,893,220 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 9,487 8,894 Additional paid-in capital 102,878,731 102,151,381 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (314,286 ) (334,899 ) Accumulated deficit (88,725,820 ) (87,147,947 ) Total stockholders' equity 13,848,112 14,677,429 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 56,919,824 $ 51,300,499

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) REVENUES $ 34,620,433 $ 25,733,657 $ 104,868,483 $ 77,770,195 COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of $562,389, $528,298, $1,793,416, and $1,538,883, respectively) 29,928,067 21,838,836 90,617,004 66,155,797 GROSS PROFIT 4,692,366 3,894,821 14,251,479 11,614,398 OPERATING EXPENSES Sales and marketing 530,391 490,037 1,702,210 1,553,887 General and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation of $202,584, $299,847, $986,325 and $535,417, respectively) 4,352,980 3,977,709 13,344,232 11,719,042 Depreciation and amortization 259,980 259,804 768,626 789,331 Total operating expenses 5,143,351 4,727,550 15,815,068 14,062,260 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (450,985 ) (832,729 ) (1,563,589 ) (2,447,862 ) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest income 59,882 27,681 161,033 39,122 Interest expense (52,911 ) (69,095 ) (183,979 ) (184,783 ) Other (expense) income, net 99 (33,663 ) (36,306 ) (52,721 ) Total other (expense) income, net 7,070 (75,077 ) (59,252 ) (198,382 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION (443,915 ) (907,806 ) (1,622,841 ) (2,646,244 ) INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION (18,705 ) 13,308 (44,968 ) 68,422 NET LOSS $ (425,210 ) $ (921,114 ) $ (1,577,873 ) $ (2,714,666 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.04 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.31 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING, BASIC AND DILUTED 9,485,508 8,893,220 9,263,492 8,809,644

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (1,577,873 ) $ (2,714,666 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Deferred income tax expense 103,000 - Depreciation expense 779,972 794,344 Provision for credit losses 21,584 39,979 Amortization of intangibles 1,782,070 1,533,870 Share-based compensation expense 986,325 535,417 Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 3,211 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled receivables (8,627,232 ) 1,208,899 Inventories (71,644 ) (271,869 ) Other current assets (864,123 ) (198,992 ) Other assets (6,412 ) 27,161 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,237,759 (504,739 ) Income tax payable (68,342 ) 29,780 Deferred revenue and other liabilities 551,938 1,352,781 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (752,978 ) 1,835,176 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (80,702 ) (166,210 ) Capitalized hardware and software development costs - (810,219 ) Proceeds from beneficial interest in sold receivables 259,125 469,104 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 178,423 (507,325 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Advances on bank line of credit 4,600,000 6,493,284 Repayments of bank line of credit advances (4,600,000 ) (6,493,284 ) Principal repayments under finance lease obligations (456,825 ) (420,139 ) Withholding taxes paid on behalf of employees on net settled restricted stock awards (258,382 ) (3,628 ) Net cash used in financing activities (715,207 ) (423,767 ) Net effect of exchange rate on cash 4,659 23,100 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH (1,285,103 ) 927,184 CASH, beginning of period 6,921,160 7,530,864 CASH, end of period $ 5,636,057 $ 8,458,048

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com