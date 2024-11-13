Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Kolumbiens nächster Kupferriese? Warum Investoren dieses 14.000-Meter-Bohrprogramm beobachten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEMU | ISIN: US9675902095 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1
Frankfurt
13.11.24
20:34 Uhr
3,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
13.11.2024 22:14 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Company remains on track to hit higher end of annual guidance range

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative enterprise cyber security and mobile technology provider, reported results for the third quarter and nine-months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights:

  • Won $15.2 million in contract awards and renewals during the third quarter of 2024, of which $1.4 million were IT as a Service contracts

  • Awarded two MobileAnchor Digital Credential contracts for the quarter from federal defense and civilian agencies

  • Certified and successfully deployed new proprietary MobileAnchor Digital Credential solution into two Federal Agencies

  • 29 th consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA 1

  • Fourth consecutive quarter ending free cash flow positive

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues were $34.6 million, a 35% increase from the same quarter last year

  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 , a non-GAAP financial measure, was $574,000, a 149% improvement from the same quarter last year

  • Gross margin was 14%, and gross margin excluding carrier services revenue increased to 38% from 35% in the same period last year

  • Net loss improved to ($425,200) compared to ($921,100) from the same period last year, or a loss of ($0.04) per diluted share

  • Free cash flow 1 , a non-GAAP financial measure, was $511,000, or an improvement of 120% compared to the same period last year

  • As of September 30, 2024, cash was $5.6 million with no bank debt

Nine Months 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues were $104.9 million, a 35% increase from the same quarter last year

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.9 million, a 424% increase from the same quarter last year

  • Gross margin was 14%, and gross margin excluding carrier services revenue was 33%

  • Net loss improved to ($1.6) million or a loss of ($0.17) per diluted share from ($2.7) million in the same period last year

  • Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.9 million compared to ($590,000) from the same period last year

1 Free cashflow and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See below for the definition of such measures and a reconciliation to GAAP.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter showcased a significant development across our technological capabilities with the successful deployment of our proprietary derived digital credential for mobile devices, MobileAnchor," said WidePoint's CEO Jin Kang. "Since its launch in late July, demand for MobileAnchor has been strong, as we closed two new contracts this quarter. MobileAnchor opens an additional high-growth opportunity for WidePoint and will be a key part of our sales and marketing strategy, helping us secure managed services work under the Spiral 4 contract. It also strengthens WidePoint's positioning for the upcoming CWMS 3.0 recompete and SEWP VI contracts. Our sales and marketing team, PMO model, and ongoing technological innovation continue to drive our robust sales pipeline. As we approach year-end, we are on trending towards the higher end of our annual guidance and are confident in carrying our growth momentum into 2025."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

THREE MONTHS ENDED

(In millions except per share amounts)

SEPTEMBER 30,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

Revenue

$

34.6

$

25.7

Gross profit

4.7

3.9

Gross profit margin

14

%

15

%

Operating expenses

5.1

4.7

Loss from operations

(0.5

)

(0.8

)

Loss per share

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.10

)

EBITDA

0.4

(0.1

)

Adjusted EBITDA

0.6

0.2

Nine-Month 2024 Financial Summary

NINE MONTHS ENDED

(In millions except per share amounts)

SEPTEMBER 30,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

Revenue

$

104.9

$

77.8

Gross profit

14.3

11.6

Gross profit margin

14

%

15

%

Operating expenses

15.8

14.1

Loss from operations

(1.6

)

(2.4

)

Loss per share

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.31

)

EBITDA

1.0

(0.2

)

Adjusted EBITDA

1.9

0.4

Conference Call

WidePoint's management will host the conference call today (November 13, 2024) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

U.S. dial-in number: 888-506-0062
International number: 973-528-0011
Access Code: 392210

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 51501

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cashflow, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Free cashflow is provided below:

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

NET LOSS

$

(425,200

)

$

(921,100

)

$

(1,577,900

)

$

(2,714,700

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA:

Depreciation and amortization

821,700

788,100

2,562,000

2,328,200

Income tax provision (benefit)

(18,700

)

13,300

(45,000

)

68,400

Interest income

(59,800

)

(27,700

)

(161,000

)

(39,100

)

Interest expense

52,900

69,100

184,000

184,800

EBITDA

$

370,900

$

(78,300

)

$

962,100

$

(172,400

)

Other adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Stock-based compensation expense

202,600

299,800

986,300

535,400

Adjusted EBITDA

$

573,500

$

226,500

$

1,948,400

$

386,858

Capital expenditures

(62,701

)

(617,771

)

(80,702

)

(976,429

)

Free cashflow

$

510,799

$

(391,271

)

$

1,867,698

$

(589,571

)

WidePoint uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free cashflow as supplemental non-GAAP measure of performance. WidePoint defines EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, and (iv) Impairment charges. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain amounts included in EBITDA such as stock based compensation expense. WidePoint defined Free cashflow as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. Management believes that adjustments for certain non-cash or other items and the exclusion of certain pass-through revenue and expenses should enhance stockholders' ability to evaluate the Company's performance, as such measures provide additional insights into the factors and trends affecting its business. Therefore, the Company excludes these items from its GAAP financial measures to calculate these unaudited non-GAAP measures. These unaudited non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our business operations and financial performance and condition that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "could," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "positioned," "predict," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and our management's beliefs and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, our ability to sustain profitability and positive cash flows; our ability to win new contracts, execute contract extensions and expand scope of services on existing contracts; our ability to compete with companies that have greater resources than us; our ability to penetrate the commercial sector to expand our business; our ability to identify potential acquisition targets and close such acquisitions; our ability; our ability to mitigate the impact of inflation; and the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2024.

The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

SEPTEMBER 30,

DECEMBER 31,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash

$

5,636,057

$

6,921,160

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

of $48,889 and $81,359, respectively

8,498,243

8,219,793

Unbilled accounts receivable

24,784,036

16,618,639

Other current assets

2,020,459

1,083,671

Total current assets

40,938,795

32,843,263

NONCURRENT ASSETS

Property and equipment, net

588,753

780,800

Lease right of use asset

3,536,001

4,045,222

Intangible assets, net

5,554,997

7,336,348

Goodwill

5,811,578

5,811,578

Other long-term assets

489,700

483,288

Total assets

$

56,919,824

$

51,300,499

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

9,990,672

$

12,633,658

Accrued expenses

25,063,136

16,175,702

Current portion of deferred revenue

2,655,617

2,009,343

Current portion of lease liabilities

593,280

638,258

Total current liabilities

38,302,705

31,456,961

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

3,699,456

4,114,516

Contingent consideration

6,900

6,900

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

944,056

1,027,770

Total liabilities

43,071,712

36,623,070

Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)

-

-

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares

authorized; 9,485,508 and 8,893,220 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively

9,487

8,894

Additional paid-in capital

102,878,731

102,151,381

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(314,286

)

(334,899

)

Accumulated deficit

(88,725,820

)

(87,147,947

)

Total stockholders' equity

13,848,112

14,677,429

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

56,919,824

$

51,300,499

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

REVENUES

$

34,620,433

$

25,733,657

$

104,868,483

$

77,770,195

COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of

$562,389, $528,298, $1,793,416, and $1,538,883, respectively)

29,928,067

21,838,836

90,617,004

66,155,797

GROSS PROFIT

4,692,366

3,894,821

14,251,479

11,614,398

OPERATING EXPENSES

Sales and marketing

530,391

490,037

1,702,210

1,553,887

General and administrative expenses (including share-based

compensation of $202,584, $299,847, $986,325 and $535,417, respectively)

4,352,980

3,977,709

13,344,232

11,719,042

Depreciation and amortization

259,980

259,804

768,626

789,331

Total operating expenses

5,143,351

4,727,550

15,815,068

14,062,260

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(450,985

)

(832,729

)

(1,563,589

)

(2,447,862

)

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME

Interest income

59,882

27,681

161,033

39,122

Interest expense

(52,911

)

(69,095

)

(183,979

)

(184,783

)

Other (expense) income, net

99

(33,663

)

(36,306

)

(52,721

)

Total other (expense) income, net

7,070

(75,077

)

(59,252

)

(198,382

)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION

(443,915

)

(907,806

)

(1,622,841

)

(2,646,244

)

INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION

(18,705

)

13,308

(44,968

)

68,422

NET LOSS

$

(425,210

)

$

(921,114

)

$

(1,577,873

)

$

(2,714,666

)

EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED

$

(0.04

)

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.31

)

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING, BASIC AND DILUTED

9,485,508

8,893,220

9,263,492

8,809,644

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(1,577,873

)

$

(2,714,666

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities:

Deferred income tax expense

103,000

-

Depreciation expense

779,972

794,344

Provision for credit losses

21,584

39,979

Amortization of intangibles

1,782,070

1,533,870

Share-based compensation expense

986,325

535,417

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

-

3,211

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable and unbilled receivables

(8,627,232

)

1,208,899

Inventories

(71,644

)

(271,869

)

Other current assets

(864,123

)

(198,992

)

Other assets

(6,412

)

27,161

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

6,237,759

(504,739

)

Income tax payable

(68,342

)

29,780

Deferred revenue and other liabilities

551,938

1,352,781

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(752,978

)

1,835,176

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchases of property and equipment

(80,702

)

(166,210

)

Capitalized hardware and software development costs

-

(810,219

)

Proceeds from beneficial interest in sold receivables

259,125

469,104

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

178,423

(507,325

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Advances on bank line of credit

4,600,000

6,493,284

Repayments of bank line of credit advances

(4,600,000

)

(6,493,284

)

Principal repayments under finance lease obligations

(456,825

)

(420,139

)

Withholding taxes paid on behalf of employees on net settled restricted stock awards

(258,382

)

(3,628

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(715,207

)

(423,767

)

Net effect of exchange rate on cash

4,659

23,100

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH

(1,285,103

)

927,184

CASH, beginning of period

6,921,160

7,530,864

CASH, end of period

$

5,636,057

$

8,458,048

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.