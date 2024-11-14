BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK), a science and technology company, Thursday reported profit after tax of 812 million euros or 1.86 euros per share for the third quarter, higher than 740 million euros or 1.70 euros per share in the same quarter a year ago, driven by growth in all three divisions.Excluding one-time items, earnings per share pre grew to 2.30 euros from 2.07 euros in the prior year.Operating result (EBIT) increased 11.6 percent to 1.097 billion euros from 983 million euros last year.EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 9 percent to 1.546 billion euros from 1.418 billion euros a year ago. EBITDA pre was up organically by 16.9 percent to 1.618 billion euros.Sales for the quarter grew 1.8 percent to 5.266 billion euros from 5.173 billion euros in the previous year.In Life Science division, sales increased organically by 2.1 percent to 2.210 billion euros. Healthcare generated net sales of 2.133 billion euros, organic increase of 6.2 percent, while in Electronics organic sales grew of 2.4 percent to 923 million euros.For the full year, Merck continues to expect sales in the range of 20.7 billion euros - 22.1 billion euros, EPS pre of 8.20 euros - 9.30 euros, and EBITDA pre of 5.8 billion euros - 6.4 billion euros.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX