LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered Keller Group plc (KLR), a geotechnical specialist contractor on Thursday said its full-year outlook remains in line with expectations.The company said that it has continued to sustain the material step-up in operational and financial performance delivered in 2023 and in the first half of 2024.The Group remains on track to deliver a full year performance in line with expectations, with continued robust delivery buoyed by some historical items and contractual claims, with a modest weighting towards the first half of 2024 as previously cited.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX