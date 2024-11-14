HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK), a German supplier of non-ferrous metals and copper recycler, announced on Thursday that it is kicking off construction of an air separation unit or ASU with an investment of around 40 million euros at its recycling site in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.Messer Industriegase GmbH will begin planning and construction in the fourth quarter and completion is scheduled for the end of 2025.The unit on the Lunen plant premises will make a key contribution to local production processes.It will separate air into its main components, primarily oxygen and nitrogen, two elements that play a central part in copper production.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX