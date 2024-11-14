BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Kion Group AG (KGX.DE) announced on Thursday that it has placed a corporate bond of 500 million euros on the capital markets to boost the resilience and flexibility of its financing.Christian Harm, CFO of Kion Group, said: 'In a challenging environment, our goal was to refinance our debts due in the coming year at an early stage from a robust financial position.'The unsecured bond, which matures in November 2029, was issued at a price of 99.46 percent and has an annual coupon of 4 percent.The offering was primarily addressed to institutional investors but is now also suitable for retail investors in the secondary market given the denomination of 1,000 euros.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX