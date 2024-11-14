First-ever global ranking for Allianz Group places the company at #17 of the Top 25 World's Best Workplaces globally

This global award builds on the 52 Allianz entities certified as a Great Place To Work

Allianz's strategic focus on upskilling, flexible work arrangements, and a strong culture of diversity are distinctive factors in the ranking

For the first time, Allianz placed among the 25 World's Best Workplaces 2024 at #17. The respected annual employer ranking conducted by Great Place To Work measures trust in employers and is based on anonymous employee feedback. This first-ever global ranking for Allianz Group is on top of the 52 individual Allianz entities that have already been recognized by Great Place To Work in the 2023-2024 survey cycle.

"This ranking is a powerful acknowledgment of Allianz's continuous investment in creating a workplace where employees are valued and can perform at their best.

High-trust workplaces like ours encourage stronger employee motivation and retention. In this environment, our people are better able serve our customers with excellence, expertise, and care," said Oliver Bäte, Chairman of the Board of Management of Allianz SE.

These results are a testament to Allianz's people-centric workplace strategy that prioritizes employee wellbeing, engagement, trust, and collaboration. The strategy also encompasses leadership ambitions for diversity and inclusion as well as learning and development.

Building trust and investing in our people

Allianz Group People and Culture invests in building resilience for its people by helping them to acquire relevant skills through lifelong employer-sponsored learning. Specifically:

Employees are entitled to at least one hour of learning per week.

On average, Allianz's employees spent 50 hours on learning initiatives in 2023, surpassing the company's global target of 43 learning hours per employee.

Allianz invested 743 Euro per employee in training and development in 2023, amounting to 109 million Euro spent globally.

A critical area of upskilling is preparing all employees to use, and benefit from, AI. For example, the company offers a 12-week online training program for all Allianz employees that teaches GenAI fundamentals and prompting techniques as well as more advanced subjects such as coding and software development.

"At Allianz, we shape careers and inspire lifelong learning by igniting the potential within each and every one of our employees. To do this, we empower all of our people to acquire the skills that they need to succeed in their jobs of today, in their jobs of tomorrow, and in their careers over the long-term. Digital and data literacy is critical to delivering our customer and growth ambitions, and it is relevant to every profession and function within the company. This is why we see our investment in our people's learning and development as a competitive asset and strategic lever of value creation for Allianz," said Renate Wagner, Member of the Board of Management of Allianz SE, People and Culture, Asia Pacific and Mergers Acquisitions.

Creating an inclusive and flexible workplace

Allianz fosters diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) with dedicated programs and targets aligned to a fundamental belief that diverse teams achieve better results and are more innovative and resilient. Since 2007, Allianz has operated a Global Inclusion Council, which is made up of more than 29 Allianz senior management members from different operating entities. The Council sets the global DEI agenda, leads the companies' five regional DEI networks and is responsible for delivering to set DEI targets. The results are clear: Allianz has achieved overall gender parity in its workforce, with women representing 52% of employees. The proportion of women in management positions worldwide is now 39%, and, with its four female members, currently 44% of the Allianz SE Board of Management is female.

Allianz's flexible work arrangements are highly valued by 90% of its employees, according to their feedback in the company's 2024 global employee survey. These arrangements include hybrid working models with a global minimum standard of 40% working outside the office, the ability to work 25 days abroad, and cross-business and cross-border rotational assignments to facilitate career moves between Allianz entities.

Allianz offices around the world offer many amenities, including customized areas for agile project work, video conferencing, informal lounges or quiet rooms for focused work, as well as state-of-the-art collaboration technology for hybrid work. To support work-life balance and well-being, Allianz provides corporate health services including mental health assistance, childcare facilities, canteens and cafeterias and fitness centers.

About the World's Best Workplaces List

Great Place To Work issues the list annually. The results of this list are based on 7.4 million employee survey responses representing the experiences of 20 million workers around the globe. In order for a company to make the 25 World's Best Workplaces list, they must have excellent results in a survey where employees are asked about credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie, have a minimum of five entities recognized in national lists and submit a culture survey. Companies must have at least 5,000 employees worldwide with at least 40% (or 5,000) of those employees located outside the headquarters country.

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with around 125 million* private and corporate customers in nearly 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world's largest investors, managing around 764 billion euros** on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage about 1.8 trillion euros** of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we are among the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2023, over 157,000 employees achieved total business volume of 161.7 billion euros and an operating profit of 14.7 billion euros for the group.

Including non-consolidated entities with Allianz customers.

**As of September 30, 2024.

