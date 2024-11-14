Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2024) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBD-PA) a trusted leader in the wellness and cannabinoid industry, is excited to announce the launch of Herbal Oasis Social Tonics-a carefully crafted low-calorie, hemp derived THC seltzer line designed to elevate social occasions with a blend of premium cannabinoids and adaptogenic mushrooms. Available in four delicious flavors-Lemon Lift, Tropical Twist, Mango Bliss, and Berry Fusion-Herbal Oasis is designed to deliver an experience that enhances social connection and well-being, offering an alternative to traditional alcoholic drinks.

As the first entry of its kind for cbdMD, the Company believes Herbal Oasis is set to redefine what social drinking can look like in a wellness-centered lifestyle. Each can features a thoughtfully balanced formula: 5mg of hemp derived THC and 5mg of CBG, complemented by a nootropic blend of functional ingredients like Lion's Mane, Reishi, Maitake, and Cordyceps mushrooms along with L-theanine and B12. With a focus on enhancing social experiences, this blend is crafted to provide calm, clarity, and energy, helping consumers feel engaged, vibrant, and connected in any social setting.

Herbal Oasis Social Tonics

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8580/230004_30758373b4377ae5_001full.jpg

Microencapsulated & Fast-Acting Social Tonic for the Sober-Curious and Beyond

The product has been in development for nearly a year, designed to have superior taste and a balanced formulation that aligns with current trends for an alcohol-free lifestyle. Incorporating a nano-liposomal technology for faster absorption, Herbal Oasis Social Tonics offers fast-acting effects. Consumers should begin to feel the effects within approximately 10-15 minutes after consumption.

"We are thrilled to introduce Herbal Oasis as part of the emerging hemp-derived delta 9 category," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO of cbdMD. "With Herbal Oasis, we wanted to bring together the finest aspects of ancient wellness traditions and modern innovation, delivering an alcohol-free alternative for social connection and mindful engagement. It's an experience that our consumers can feel good about, one that aligns with their wellness-focused lifestyles."

The Fastest-Growing Segment in an Emerging Industry

As the THC and CBD beverage markets continue to expand, the social tonics category is emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the industry. The "sober-curious" movement and an increasing focus on wellness have fueled a demand for healthier, non-alcoholic alternatives that promote well-being. According to recent Euromonitor International estimates, the adult hemp beverage market totaled approximately $230 million in 2023, will triple in 2024, and is on its way to over $4 billion by 2028 as consumers seek new, mindful ways to enjoy their social lives without consuming alcohol.

cbdMD's move into this rapidly expanding space underscores the brand's commitment to innovation and addressing consumer trends head-on. By offering Herbal Oasis, cbdMD provides a sophisticated, wellness-driven option that will be marketed to a range of adult consumers, from "Life of the Party" personalities looking for a healthier social buzz, to wellness enthusiasts and sober-curious individuals seeking clarity and connection.

Availability

Herbal Oasis Social Tonics are currently available at cbdMD.com and in select markets in North Carolina and Alabama, with plans for broader distribution in the coming months. Through cbdMD's nationwide1 shipping, adult consumers across the U.S. can conveniently order Herbal Oasis products and have them delivered discreetly to their front door, allowing everyone to discover the refreshing, wellness-focused experience of Herbal Oasis from the comfort of home. For more information about Herbal Oasis Social Tonics or to stay updated on product availability, please visit cbdMD.com or contact our customer support team.

About cbdMD

cbdMD is a premium, consumer-centric wellness company focused on bringing innovation and quality to the cannabinoid industry with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free2 CBD products, including NSF Certified for Sport® products, as well as a wide array of Full Spectrum products. Our cbdMD brand currently includes high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD sleep aids, and a growing collection of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures and chews in varying strengths, and our ATRx Labs brand of natural functional mushroom support. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil and Full Spectrum products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, or ATRxLabs.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retailers nationwide that carry cbdMD's products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with regard to market acceptance of new products, availability of new products and potential regulation of new produces. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to those described in our Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.

1 As permitted by local jurisdiction.

2THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

Contact Information:

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy, CEO & CFO

+1 (704) 445-3064

IR@cbdmd.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230004

SOURCE: cbdMD