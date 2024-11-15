Regulatory News:

Claranova (Euronext Paris: FR0013426004 CLA) is pleased to announce its participation at the 6th edition of the Investir Day event taking place on November 26, 2024, at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris.

Investir Day is a key event for shareholders, institutional and individual investors in France. Over the course of an entire day, the event features a wide range of speakers, discussions, privileged encounters and events designed to strengthen the relationship between shareholders and listed companies, offering advice and information to all individual investors. The 2023 event drew over 5,500 participants, 150 speakers and more than 100 presentations.

Eric Gareau, Chief Executive Officer, and Xavier Rojo, Chief Financial Officer, will be present throughout the afternoon to talk to existing and future Claranova shareholders about the Group's development and its new strategic plan 'One Claranova'.

During the event, Eric Gareau will give two presentations:

at 3:55 p.m. , during a panel discussion animated by a journalist, where they will debate the theme of "Investing in technology companies: AI and Data as drivers of performance and product innovation" . Register now for this panel discussion





, during a panel discussion animated by a journalist, where they will debate the theme of . Register now for this panel discussion at 4:55 p.m., during a Masterclass entitled "Claranova: strategy and perspectives of a tech leader". Register now for this Masterclass

Find out more about the program of events on the Investir Day website.

Financial calendar:

December 04, 2024: Annual General Meeting

About Claranova:

Claranova is a global leader in e-commerce for personalized objects (photo prints, photo books, children's books, etc.), software publishing (PDF, Photo and Security) and the Internet of Things (IoT). As a truly international group, in 2024 it reported revenue of nearly a half a billion euros, with 95% of this amount originating from outside France.

Through its products and solutions sold in over 160 countries, the Group's mission is to "Transform technological innovation into user-centric solutions". By leveraging its digital marketing expertise, AI and data from over 100 million active customers worldwide, Claranova develops technological solutions, available online, on mobile devices and tablets, for a wide range of private and professional customers.

Operating in high-potential markets, the Group will pursue a growth strategy focused on profitability and operational excellence, in line with its "One Claranova" strategic roadmap.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

