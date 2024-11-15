Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2024
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771
Frankfurt
15.11.24
08:08 Uhr
1,835 Euro
-0,010
-0,54 %
15.11.2024 18:23 Uhr
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: FIRST QUARTER 2024/25 REVENUE - OPERATING REVENUE UP 12%, FROM EUR 32.6 M TO EUR 36.5 M

Finanznachrichten News

Lyon, November 15, 2024,

1/ TOTAL REVENUE1

Total operating revenues amounted to €66.1 M at September 30, 2024, compared with €123.1 M at 30/09/23, reflecting a good level of activity excluding player trading (€36.5 M at 30/09/24 vs. €32.6 M at 30/09/23, up 12%) in connection with participation in the Europa League, and lower level of player trading over period (€29.7 M vs. €90.5 M at 30/09/23).

In €M (from July 1er to September 30)30/09/24*
3 months		30/09/23
3 months		ChangeChange (%)
Ticketing championship and other matches6.76.3+0.3+5%
Ticketing Europe0.60.0+0.6-
Ticketing7.36.3+0.9+15%
LFP-FFF TV rights2.87.0-4.2-61%
UEFA TV rights6.30.2+6.1-
Media and marketing rights9.17.2+1.9+26%
Sponsoring-Advertising6.77.7-1.0-13%
Derivative products3.02.7+0.3+11%
Other brand-related revenue2.92.5+0.4+16%
Brand-related revenue6.05.3+0.7+13%
Seminars and visits1.41.0+0.4+43%
Major events6.15.2+0.9+18%
Events7.56.2+1.3+22%
Revenue (excluding player trading)36.532.6+3.9+12%
Revenue from sale of player registrations29.790.5-60.8-67%
Total revenue (1)66.1123.1-56.9-46%

* estimated, unaudited data

(1) API (Alternative Performance Indicator), Total revenue which includes revenues from non-trading activities and proceeds from the sale of player registrations.

TICKETING: €7.3 M (vs. €6.3 M at 30/09/23, i.e. +€0.9 M, +15%)

Domestic ticketing revenues amounted to €6.7 M, up 5% from €6.3 M in N-1, and included revenues from 3 Ligue 1 matches, as in N-1. European ticketing revenues, at €0.6 m, include revenues from 1st match in the league phase of Europa League (no European Cup participation in N-1).

MEDIA AND MARKETING RIGHTS: €9.1 M (vs. €7.2 M at 30/09/23, i.e. €1.9 M, +26%)

LFP/FFF TV rights came to €2.8 M, compared with €7.0 M at 30/09/23 (-61%). Following the agreement reached between DAZN and the LFP for the 2024-2029 cycle, Eagle Football Group, like all other Ligue 1 clubs, is subject to the overall reduction in domestic TV rights revenues compared with the previous cycle (of the order of 60%), based on the provisional allocation guide approved by the LFP Board of Directors on August 2, 2024.

UEFA TV rights amounted to €6.3 M in connection with the club's participation in the Europa League this season.

SPONSORING-ADVERTISING: €6.7 M (vs. €7.7 M at 30/09/23, i.e. -€1.0 M, -13%)

Revenues from sponsoring and advertising came to €6.7 M, compared with €7.7 M at 30/09/23, a decline of -€1 M, in particular linked to the deconsolidation of OL Féminin (08/02/24), OL Vallée Arena (12/06/24) and OL Reign (17/06/24).

BRAND-RELATED REVENUE: €6.0 M (vs. €5.3 M at 30/09/23, +€0.7 M, +13%)

Brand-related revenue performed well in the 1st quarter at €6.0 M, compared with €5.3 M at 30/09/23, with growth in derivative products (+11%) and other branded-related products (+16%).

EVENTS: €7.5 M (vs. €6.2 M at 30/09/23, i.e. €1.3 M, +22%)

Revenues from major events amounted to €6.1 M (vs. €5.2 M at 30/09/23). The Groupama Stadium hosted eleven football matches (men's and women's) as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (July and August 2024), a France/Belgium match as part of the UEFA Nations League (September 9, 2024).

Revenues from seminars and visits also rose to €1.4 M (vs. €1.0 M at 30/09/23) with, in particular, the organization of the closing ceremony for the WorldSkills 2024 competition (September 15, 2024).

SALE OF PLAYERS: €29.7 M (vs. €90.5 M at 30/09/23, -€60.8 M, -67%)

Revenues from the sale of players totaled €29.7 M, including the sale of Jake O'Brien to Everton (€14.3 M), Mamadou Sarr to Strasbourg (€9.2 M) and Mama Baldé to Brest (€4.2 M), as well as incentives and miscellaneous income (€2.1 M). On September 30, 2023, trading revenues included the sale of Bradley Barcola to PSG for €38.2 M, Castello Lukeba to Leipzig for €29.0 M and Romain Faivre to Bournemouth for €13.5 M.

Player trading are restricted to transfer windows and will depend on the level of activity in January and in the summer.

2/ NEWS

As announced on November 6, discussions with bank lenders have resulted in the signature of a waiver covering the terms and conditions for calculating covenants.

The 2023/2024 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report will be published in the coming days.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmeekspqZprIxnJyY5Znb2ZpmmpkxZSbm2jIyWdpk5mZap2VxZtjmJiZZnFpnWZr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88815-pr-151124-q1-24-25-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
