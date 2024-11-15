EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: FIRST QUARTER 2024/25 REVENUE - OPERATING REVENUE UP 12%, FROM EUR 32.6 M TO EUR 36.5 M

Lyon, November 15, 2024,

1/ TOTAL REVENUE1

Total operating revenues amounted to €66.1 M at September 30, 2024, compared with €123.1 M at 30/09/23, reflecting a good level of activity excluding player trading (€36.5 M at 30/09/24 vs. €32.6 M at 30/09/23, up 12%) in connection with participation in the Europa League, and lower level of player trading over period (€29.7 M vs. €90.5 M at 30/09/23).

In €M (from July 1er to September 30) 30/09/24*

3 months 30/09/23

3 months Change Change (%) Ticketing championship and other matches 6.7 6.3 +0.3 +5% Ticketing Europe 0.6 0.0 +0.6 - Ticketing 7.3 6.3 +0.9 +15% LFP-FFF TV rights 2.8 7.0 -4.2 -61% UEFA TV rights 6.3 0.2 +6.1 - Media and marketing rights 9.1 7.2 +1.9 +26% Sponsoring-Advertising 6.7 7.7 -1.0 -13% Derivative products 3.0 2.7 +0.3 +11% Other brand-related revenue 2.9 2.5 +0.4 +16% Brand-related revenue 6.0 5.3 +0.7 +13% Seminars and visits 1.4 1.0 +0.4 +43% Major events 6.1 5.2 +0.9 +18% Events 7.5 6.2 +1.3 +22% Revenue (excluding player trading) 36.5 32.6 +3.9 +12% Revenue from sale of player registrations 29.7 90.5 -60.8 -67% Total revenue (1) 66.1 123.1 -56.9 -46%

* estimated, unaudited data

(1) API (Alternative Performance Indicator), Total revenue which includes revenues from non-trading activities and proceeds from the sale of player registrations.

TICKETING: €7.3 M (vs. €6.3 M at 30/09/23, i.e. +€0.9 M, +15%)

Domestic ticketing revenues amounted to €6.7 M, up 5% from €6.3 M in N-1, and included revenues from 3 Ligue 1 matches, as in N-1. European ticketing revenues, at €0.6 m, include revenues from 1st match in the league phase of Europa League (no European Cup participation in N-1).

MEDIA AND MARKETING RIGHTS: €9.1 M (vs. €7.2 M at 30/09/23, i.e. €1.9 M, +26%)

LFP/FFF TV rights came to €2.8 M, compared with €7.0 M at 30/09/23 (-61%). Following the agreement reached between DAZN and the LFP for the 2024-2029 cycle, Eagle Football Group, like all other Ligue 1 clubs, is subject to the overall reduction in domestic TV rights revenues compared with the previous cycle (of the order of 60%), based on the provisional allocation guide approved by the LFP Board of Directors on August 2, 2024.

UEFA TV rights amounted to €6.3 M in connection with the club's participation in the Europa League this season.

SPONSORING-ADVERTISING: €6.7 M (vs. €7.7 M at 30/09/23, i.e. -€1.0 M, -13%)

Revenues from sponsoring and advertising came to €6.7 M, compared with €7.7 M at 30/09/23, a decline of -€1 M, in particular linked to the deconsolidation of OL Féminin (08/02/24), OL Vallée Arena (12/06/24) and OL Reign (17/06/24).

BRAND-RELATED REVENUE: €6.0 M (vs. €5.3 M at 30/09/23, +€0.7 M, +13%)

Brand-related revenue performed well in the 1st quarter at €6.0 M, compared with €5.3 M at 30/09/23, with growth in derivative products (+11%) and other branded-related products (+16%).

EVENTS: €7.5 M (vs. €6.2 M at 30/09/23, i.e. €1.3 M, +22%)

Revenues from major events amounted to €6.1 M (vs. €5.2 M at 30/09/23). The Groupama Stadium hosted eleven football matches (men's and women's) as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (July and August 2024), a France/Belgium match as part of the UEFA Nations League (September 9, 2024).

Revenues from seminars and visits also rose to €1.4 M (vs. €1.0 M at 30/09/23) with, in particular, the organization of the closing ceremony for the WorldSkills 2024 competition (September 15, 2024).

SALE OF PLAYERS: €29.7 M (vs. €90.5 M at 30/09/23, -€60.8 M, -67%)

Revenues from the sale of players totaled €29.7 M, including the sale of Jake O'Brien to Everton (€14.3 M), Mamadou Sarr to Strasbourg (€9.2 M) and Mama Baldé to Brest (€4.2 M), as well as incentives and miscellaneous income (€2.1 M). On September 30, 2023, trading revenues included the sale of Bradley Barcola to PSG for €38.2 M, Castello Lukeba to Leipzig for €29.0 M and Romain Faivre to Bournemouth for €13.5 M.

Player trading are restricted to transfer windows and will depend on the level of activity in January and in the summer.

2/ NEWS

As announced on November 6, discussions with bank lenders have resulted in the signature of a waiver covering the terms and conditions for calculating covenants.

The 2023/2024 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report will be published in the coming days.

