EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: FIRST QUARTER 2024/25 REVENUE - OPERATING REVENUE UP 12%, FROM EUR 32.6 M TO EUR 36.5 M

Lyon, November 15, 2024,
1/ TOTAL REVENUE1
Total operating revenues amounted to €66.1 M at September 30, 2024, compared with €123.1 M at 30/09/23, reflecting a good level of activity excluding player trading (€36.5 M at 30/09/24 vs. €32.6 M at 30/09/23, up 12%) in connection with participation in the Europa League, and lower level of player trading over period (€29.7 M vs. €90.5 M at 30/09/23).
|In €M (from July 1er to September 30)
|30/09/24*
3 months
|30/09/23
3 months
|Change
|Change (%)
|Ticketing championship and other matches
|6.7
|6.3
|+0.3
|+5%
|Ticketing Europe
|0.6
|0.0
|+0.6
|-
|Ticketing
|7.3
|6.3
|+0.9
|+15%
|LFP-FFF TV rights
|2.8
|7.0
|-4.2
|-61%
|UEFA TV rights
|6.3
|0.2
|+6.1
|-
|Media and marketing rights
|9.1
|7.2
|+1.9
|+26%
|Sponsoring-Advertising
|6.7
|7.7
|-1.0
|-13%
|Derivative products
|3.0
|2.7
|+0.3
|+11%
|Other brand-related revenue
|2.9
|2.5
|+0.4
|+16%
|Brand-related revenue
|6.0
|5.3
|+0.7
|+13%
|Seminars and visits
|1.4
|1.0
|+0.4
|+43%
|Major events
|6.1
|5.2
|+0.9
|+18%
|Events
|7.5
|6.2
|+1.3
|+22%
|Revenue (excluding player trading)
|36.5
|32.6
|+3.9
|+12%
|Revenue from sale of player registrations
|29.7
|90.5
|-60.8
|-67%
|Total revenue (1)
|66.1
|123.1
|-56.9
|-46%
* estimated, unaudited data
(1) API (Alternative Performance Indicator), Total revenue which includes revenues from non-trading activities and proceeds from the sale of player registrations.
TICKETING: €7.3 M (vs. €6.3 M at 30/09/23, i.e. +€0.9 M, +15%)
Domestic ticketing revenues amounted to €6.7 M, up 5% from €6.3 M in N-1, and included revenues from 3 Ligue 1 matches, as in N-1. European ticketing revenues, at €0.6 m, include revenues from 1st match in the league phase of Europa League (no European Cup participation in N-1).
MEDIA AND MARKETING RIGHTS: €9.1 M (vs. €7.2 M at 30/09/23, i.e. €1.9 M, +26%)
LFP/FFF TV rights came to €2.8 M, compared with €7.0 M at 30/09/23 (-61%). Following the agreement reached between DAZN and the LFP for the 2024-2029 cycle, Eagle Football Group, like all other Ligue 1 clubs, is subject to the overall reduction in domestic TV rights revenues compared with the previous cycle (of the order of 60%), based on the provisional allocation guide approved by the LFP Board of Directors on August 2, 2024.
UEFA TV rights amounted to €6.3 M in connection with the club's participation in the Europa League this season.
SPONSORING-ADVERTISING: €6.7 M (vs. €7.7 M at 30/09/23, i.e. -€1.0 M, -13%)
Revenues from sponsoring and advertising came to €6.7 M, compared with €7.7 M at 30/09/23, a decline of -€1 M, in particular linked to the deconsolidation of OL Féminin (08/02/24), OL Vallée Arena (12/06/24) and OL Reign (17/06/24).
BRAND-RELATED REVENUE: €6.0 M (vs. €5.3 M at 30/09/23, +€0.7 M, +13%)
Brand-related revenue performed well in the 1st quarter at €6.0 M, compared with €5.3 M at 30/09/23, with growth in derivative products (+11%) and other branded-related products (+16%).
EVENTS: €7.5 M (vs. €6.2 M at 30/09/23, i.e. €1.3 M, +22%)
Revenues from major events amounted to €6.1 M (vs. €5.2 M at 30/09/23). The Groupama Stadium hosted eleven football matches (men's and women's) as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (July and August 2024), a France/Belgium match as part of the UEFA Nations League (September 9, 2024).
Revenues from seminars and visits also rose to €1.4 M (vs. €1.0 M at 30/09/23) with, in particular, the organization of the closing ceremony for the WorldSkills 2024 competition (September 15, 2024).
SALE OF PLAYERS: €29.7 M (vs. €90.5 M at 30/09/23, -€60.8 M, -67%)
Revenues from the sale of players totaled €29.7 M, including the sale of Jake O'Brien to Everton (€14.3 M), Mamadou Sarr to Strasbourg (€9.2 M) and Mama Baldé to Brest (€4.2 M), as well as incentives and miscellaneous income (€2.1 M). On September 30, 2023, trading revenues included the sale of Bradley Barcola to PSG for €38.2 M, Castello Lukeba to Leipzig for €29.0 M and Romain Faivre to Bournemouth for €13.5 M.
Player trading are restricted to transfer windows and will depend on the level of activity in January and in the summer.
2/ NEWS
As announced on November 6, discussions with bank lenders have resulted in the signature of a waiver covering the terms and conditions for calculating covenants.
The 2023/2024 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report will be published in the coming days.
|EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
|Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmeekspqZprIxnJyY5Znb2ZpmmpkxZSbm2jIyWdpk5mZap2VxZtjmJiZZnFpnWZr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88815-pr-151124-q1-24-25-en.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free