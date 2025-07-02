EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: OL CONFIRMS THE PERMANENT TRANSFERS OF JOHANN LEPENANT AND SAÏD BENRAHMA

Lyon, July 2nd, 2025

Olympique Lyonnais announces that FC Nantes and Neom SC have exercised their respective purchase options, thereby making the transfers of Johann Lepenant and Saïd Benrahma permanent.

Loaned to FC Nantes during the summer of 2024, Johann Lepenant had an excellent season with the Canaries, playing a key role in helping the club maintain its Ligue 1 status. The France U21 international appeared in 31 matches and scored 2 goals. The transfer fee amounts to €2.5 million.

After one year at OL, Saïd Benrahma joined Neom SC on loan during the last winter transfer window. The Saudi club, newly promoted to the top division, decided to activate the purchase option of €15 million (including €3 million in bonuses) and places full trust in the Algerian international, who scored 7 goals in 16 appearances.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Johann and Saïd and wishes them great success with their new clubs.



