Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2024) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats' or the "Company"), a global leader in software supply chain security, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 31,250,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.16 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.22 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering to improve its sales and marketing infrastructure, and for general working capital.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay certain eligible finders a cash fee of up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised in respect of the Offering from subscribers introduced by such finders to the Company. The Company may also issue to eligible finders such number of finder warrants (each, a "Finder Warrant") equal to 7% of the number of Units sold under the Offering to subscribers introduced by such finders to the Company. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.22 per share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance.

The Company has decided not to proceed with its private placement previously announced on October 8, 2024, under the limited issuer financing exemption, and will instead undertake the Offering to provide the Company with greater flexibility in its financing options and that better aligns with its long-term objectives.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering, and the completion of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

