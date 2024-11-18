DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Conference

DKSH Sets Strategic Priorities of Growth, Margin Expansion, and Accelerated M&A at Its Capital Markets Day 2024



18.11.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media release At today's Capital Markets Day in London, DKSH outlines its mid-term roadmap based on the strategic priorities of growth, margin expansion, and accelerated M&A. The company presents updated Business Unit strategies and at the same time drives sustainability by committing to set a science based target. DKSH reconfirms its outlook for 2024. London, United Kingdom, November 18, 2024 - DKSH, a leading Market Expansion Services provider for companies seeking to grow in Asia and beyond, holds its Capital Markets Day in London today. At the event, DKSH provides insights into all four Business Units with a focus on its strategic priorities of growth, margin expansion, and accelerated M&A. DKSH has set the following ambitions in its mid-term roadmap: [1] [2] Growth - Deliver accelerated above GDP net sales growth

Profitability - Expand margins on average by at least 10 basis points per year

Cash Efficiency - Target at least 90% cash conversion

Capital Allocation - Accelerate more impactful M&A and continue progressive dividend policy In accordance with this, each Business Unit pursues an updated growth strategy: Healthcare - Expand strong market position and drive into higher value segments and services

Consumer Goods - Leverage on leadership position to drive profitable growth in Asia Pacific

Performance Materials - Build leading global position in specialty chemicals distribution

Technology - Solidify position as leading Scientific Solutions provider in Asia and beyond

DKSH reaffirms its dedication to sustainable practices by upgrading its climate ambitions. This includes enhanced transparency on Scope 3 emissions, and the implementation of a comprehensive carbon removal strategy. DKSH will soon submit its near- and long-term emissions reduction targets for validation to the Science Based Targets Initiative. In the forefront of the Capital Markets Day 2024, DKSH CEO Stefan P. Butz said: "Over the last years, we have delivered on our promises by capitalizing on diligent strategy execution as well as our resilient and scalable business model. Based on these achievements, we will focus our business even more on growth, margin expansion, and accelerated M&A. Combined with the high commitment of our employees, DKSH will remain the trusted partner for its clients as well as customers and fulfill its purpose of enriching people's lives." DKSH continues to pursue its track record of creating value in Asia and beyond. Accordingly, DKSH reconfirms its outlook for 2024. The company remains well positioned to benefit from favorable long-term market, industry, and consolidation trends in Asia Pacific. Documents and Recording The Capital Markets Day 2024 starts at 1 p.m. GMT. The presentation is available here . The recording of the event will be published on this website in a few days.



[1] Assumes economic growth in Asia Pacific, at constant exchange rates (CER), and barring any unforeseen events. [2] For the definition of Alternative Performance Measures (APM), see Half-Year Report 2024 . About DKSH DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For almost 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 29,040 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2023. www.dksh.com For further information, please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd. Till Leisner Head, Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability Phone +41 44 386 7315 till.leisner@dksh.com Melanie Grüter Manager, Group Media Relations Phone +41 44 386 7211 melanie.grueter@dksh.com



End of Media Release

