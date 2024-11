DJ DKSH Sets Strategic Priorities of Growth, Margin Expansion, and Accelerated M&A at Its Capital Markets Day 2024

DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Conference DKSH Sets Strategic Priorities of Growth, Margin Expansion, and Accelerated M&A at Its Capital Markets Day 2024 2024-11-18 / 07:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Media release At today's Capital Markets Day in London, DKSH outlines its mid-term roadmap based on the strategic priorities of g rowth, margin expansion, and accelerated M&A. The company presents updated Business Unit strategies and at the same time drives sustainability by committing to set a science based target. DKSH reconfirms its outlook for 2024.

November 18, 2024 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)