Atlas Copco AB: German supplier of integrated quality solutions for the automotive industry has become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, November 18, 2024: VisionTools Bildanalyse Systeme GmbH ("VisionTools"), a German company that develops and sells integrated solutions for quality control in assembly lines, has become part of Atlas Copco Group.
VisionTools, headquartered in Waghäusel, develops and sells smart, integrated quality control solutions primarily aimed at the automotive industry. VisionTools installs and adapts systems for different customer needs. The company has 80 employees.
"With this acquisition we further create value for our customers by enhancing our smart integrated assembly offering to the automotive industry", said Henrik Elmin, Business Area President for Industrial Technique.
The purchase price is not disclosed. During 2023 VisionTools revenues amounted to approximately 14 MEUR (160 MSEK*)
The business will become part of the Motor Vehicle Industry Tools and Assembly Systems division within the Industrial Technique Business Area.
*Average exchange rate in 2023
For more information please contact:
Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com
Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com
About Atlas Copco Group:
Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions. In 2023, the Group had revenues of BSEK 173, and at year end about 53 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com