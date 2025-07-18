Anzeige
Freitag, 18.07.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 13:00 Uhr
Atlas Copco AB: Mixed demand, currency headwind, and healthy cash flow

Nacka, Sweden, July 18, 2025: Vagner Rego, President and CEO of Atlas Copco Group, comments on the quarterly report for Q2 that was released today.

"The macroeconomic environment has remained uncertain throughout the quarter. Despite this, the overall demand for Atlas Copco Group's products and services remained relatively stable compared to the previous year", said Vagner Rego. "The overall demand for service, including the specialty rental business, grew with increased order volumes in all regions."

The order intake in the second quarter decreased 8% to MSEK 40 087 (43 654). Currency had a negative effect of 9%. The order intake declined organically 1%. Revenues decreased 8% to MSEK 41 210 (44 803), an organic decline of 2%. Operating profit was MSEK 8 493 (9 466), corresponding to a margin of 20.6% (21.1). Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, reached MSEK 8 411 (9 785), corresponding to a margin of 20.4% (21.8). Return on capital employed was 26% (29).

"During the quarter we have acquired several exciting companies. We are pleased to welcome new technology, competence and people to the Group. Another contribution to our production and innovation capabilities is our new Wuxi campus in Jiangsu province, China, which we inaugurated in May."

In the near term, while the outlook for the global economy continues to be uncertain, Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity will remain at the current level.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager
+46 72 855 93 29
media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations
+46 76 899 9597
ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group:

Atlas Copco Group enables technology that transforms the future. We innovate to develop products, services and solutions that are key to our customers' success. Our four business areas offer compressed air and vacuum solutions, energy solutions, dewatering and industrial pumps, industrial power tools and assembly and machine vision solutions.
In 2024, the Group had revenues of BSEK 177, and at year end about 55 000 employees. www.atlascopcogroup.com

