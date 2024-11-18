Anzeige
Montag, 18.11.2024
Rekordumsatz im 3. Quartal, bald schon digitaler Marktführer?
WKN: A1JA84 | ISIN: US2265521078 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.11.24
15:30 Uhr
4,960 US-Dollar
-0,010
-0,20 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.11.2024 15:26 Uhr
Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform Awarded 2024 Generative AI Expo Product of the Year Award

Finanznachrichten News

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, is proud to announce that its NetSapiens platform has been honored with the 2024 Generative AI Expo Product of the Year Award by TMC, a global, integrated media company. This award recognizes cutting-edge innovation in generative AI technology and its impact on cloud communications.

Crexendo's NetSapiens platform, which boasts well over 5 million users, continues to outpace the competition by growing at more than 2X the industry average. This accolade reflects Crexendo's commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering advanced solutions that empower service providers with unmatched scalability, flexibility, and AI-driven intelligence. Crexendo remains a leading destination for those migrating to a more forward-thinking, AI-powered solution.

Crexendo's award-winning NetSapiens platform utilizes generative AI to enhance customer communication and service delivery. With the NetSapiens Voice Studio, AI automatically analyzes a customer's business and value propositions to create personalized Auto Attendant greetings, on-hold messaging, and contact center queue messaging in a variety of AI-generated voices. Once calls are answered, the platform delivers real-time transcripts that include sentiment analysis and call topic summaries, enabling easy call review and insight extraction. If a call is missed, AI transcribes voicemails and delivers them in multiple formats for quick disposition. This AI integration into cloud communications streamlines workflows, making it easier for service providers to scale and enhance service delivery.

"Winning TMC's Generative AI Expo Product of the Year Award is a powerful testament to our commitment to providing the best software and services in the industry. This award highlights our ability to stay on the leading edge of technology particularly in AI content. This recognition underscores how AI is a major focus for us to help empower our partners to revolutionize customer engagement, streamline end user operations, and supercharge productivity like never before" said Jeff Korn, CEO & Chairman of Crexendo. "Our platform's success stems from the combination of world-class technology and a business model that allows our providers to scale without traditional per-seat fees-enabling us to grow our user base exponentially."

As service providers face increased pressure to modernize their communications infrastructure, Crexendo's NetSapiens platform stands as a trusted, AI-powered solution that not only supports seamless migrations from other platforms, but also empowers businesses to innovate and thrive in the next era of cloud communications. The NetSapiens platform continues to provide service providers a comprehensive suite of services that help businesses of all sizes to work more efficiently, reduce costs, and enhance their customer experience.

By removing per-seat charges to service providers, the platform offers a unique and cost-effective solution, enabling service providers to grow and scale quickly-whether they are migrating from legacy systems or modernizing their current platforms.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) believing that winning TMC's Generative AI Expo Product of the Year Award is a powerful testament to its commitment to providing the best software and services in the industry; (ii) that this award highlights the ability to stay on the cutting edge of technology particularly in AI content; (iii) this recognition underscores how AI is a major focus for to help empower partners to revolutionize customer engagement, streamline end user operations, and supercharge productivity like never before; (iv) the platform's success stems from the combination of world-class technology and a business model that allows providers to scale without traditional per-seat fees-enabling the Company to grow our user base exponentially.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Crexendo®
Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 230 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

Company Contact

Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
