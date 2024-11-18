Smart Eye's AI Co-Driver Sheila Named a CES 2025 Innovation Awards® Honoree for Transforming Human-Vehicle Interaction

Sheila harnesses the power of Large Language Models and advanced in-cabin sensing AI to create a safer, more empathetic driving experience.

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2024 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) a world leader in AI-based driver monitoring and in-cabin sensing, today announced that?Sheila, its groundbreaking, empathetic AI Co-Driver, has been named a CES 2025 Innovation Awards® Honoree in the category of Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility. Combining the capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs) and in-cabin sensing technologies, Sheila delivers real-time, context-aware interactions that elevate both safety and comfort within the vehicle.

Using Smart Eye's proprietary in-cabin sensing technology, Sheila continuously analyzes the state and behavior of all vehicle occupants - detecting everything from eye movements and facial expressions to activities and emotional cues. By integrating this data with generative AI, Sheila can initiate dynamic, conversational interactions tailored to the unique context of each moment, making her responses more human-like and adaptive.

Sheila's ability to interpret and respond based on emotional and situational awareness enables her to intervene meaningfully, whether by providing an alert during high-risk situations, offering a distraction-free environment during critical driving moments, or engaging passengers with interactive entertainment.

Sheila's adaptable, modular design integrates seamlessly with OEM's existing HMI systems, providing automakers with a powerful tool for enhancing both safety and occupant satisfaction.

"This recognition of Sheila helps show the world that Smart Eye is not only a world leader in sensing technology, but also care about seamlessly integrating it into vehicles to enhance road safety and the driving experience," said Jay Turcot, VP of AI at Smart Eye. "I believe the recent advancements in Generative AI are the missing link for creating high-quality, context-aware human-machine interactions, and will finally change how vehicles can communicate with drivers. With Sheila, Smart Eye is bringing this shift to life."

The CES Innovation Awards®honor excellence in product design and engineering. Sheila's selection by an experienced panel underscores her unique approach to conversational AI and in-cabin sensing, redefining the driving experience through an empathetic AI companion.

From January 7-10, 2025, Smart Eye will showcase Sheila alongside its latest innovations in automotive technology at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. For more information, visit https://www.smarteye.se/smart-eye-at-ces-2025/.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

