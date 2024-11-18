BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), Monday announced the launch of savings week with from November 25 through Cyber Monday on December 2.The Walmart+ members will get exclusive access to shop the most-wanted deals before it is available to all customers.The retail giant is also offering a one-year annual Walmart+ membership for just $49 until December 2.Currently, Walmart's stock is trading at $84.38, up 0.12 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX