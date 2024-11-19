Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2024
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
18.11.24
18:24 Uhr
8,230 Euro
+0,050
+0,61 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
19.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
92 Leser
ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): INTERIM REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2024

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CONTINUED STRONG GROWTH IN THE THIRD QUARTER

Revenues in the third quarter of 2024 amounted to SEK 532.8 (436.9) million, corresponding to 22% (25%) growth compared to the corresponding period last year. In local currencies, revenues increased by 24% compared to the third quarter of the previous year. EBITDA profit amounted to SEK 63.0 (71.2) million and the EBITDA margin was 11.8% (16.3%). The EBITDA margin was compared to a very strong third quarter last year and the change was mainly due to the marginally weaker gross profit for the quarter because of increased raw material prices and normalized distributor compensation. In addition, increased sales costs linked to acquisitions and expansion, combined with currency translation effects, had a negative impact of SEK -4.2 (3.9) million on EBITDA for the quarter. During the quarter, the company expanded its establishment in France following strong sales growth linked to the acquisition of assets of Xelliss. After the end of the quarter, the new product Collagen Boozt was launched as well as the Canary Islands achieved full market status. This put the Islands on an equal footing with mainland Spain and other European markets. Accumulated total revenue for Q1-Q3 amounted to SEK 1,494.3 (1,238.5) million, corresponding to growth of 21% (22%), accumulated EBITDA of SEK 177.8 (169.3) million and an EBITDA margin of 11.9% (13.7%).

JULY-SEPTEMBER

  • Total revenue amounted to SEK 532.8 (436.9) million, corresponding to a growth of 22% (25%)
  • Gross profit amounted to SEK 178.8 (166.9) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 33.6% (38.2%)
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 63.0 (71.2) million and the EBITDA margin amounted to 11.8% (16.3%)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 35.0 (104.4) million

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER

  • Total revenue amounted to SEK 1 494.3 (1 238.5) million, corresponding to a growth of 21% (22%)
  • Gross profit amounted to SEK 514.1 (446.1) million and the gross profit margin amounted to 34.4% (36.0%)
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 177.8 (169.3) million and the EBITDA margin was 11.9% (13.7%)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 129.3 (215.7) million
  • Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 321.2 (298.7) million

Link to the report:

https://www.zinzino.com/site/GB/en-GB/about/investor-relations/

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, www.zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

Zinzino AB (publ.) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 08:00 on 19 November, 2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--interim-report-third-quarter-2024,c4067725

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4067725/9588e38228c17d6c.pdf

Press Release Zinzino Interim Report Q3 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-interim-report-third-quarter-2024-302309595.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
