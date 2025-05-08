Anzeige
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
08.05.2025 08:18 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Share subscription due to warrants

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the option programme Zinzino's general meeting decided on 2020-05-15, 751,617 B shares have been subscribed. The price per share was SEK 45 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised by SEK 33,822,765.

In the option programme Zinzino's general meeting resolved on 31 May 2022, 150,214 B shares have been subscribed (series 2022/2027:1). The price per share amounted to SEK 56 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised SEK 8,411,984.

In the option programme Zinzino's general meeting resolved on 31 May 2022, 35,000 shares have been subscribed (series 2022/2027:2). The price per share amounted to SEK 56 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised SEK 1,960,000.

The total number of B shares increased by 936,831 to 30,650,635. The total number of shares after the increase was 35,764,027. The dilution amounted to 2.62 per cent. Zinzino's share capital increased to SEK 3,576,402.70.

For more information please contact:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO Zinzino, +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen, CFO Zinzino, +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Images for free publication:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--share-subscription-due-to-warrants,c4146816

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4146816/846a7f21224fe3c5.pdf

Press-release-Share-subscription-due-to-warrants-2025-05

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-share-subscription-due-to-warrants-302449730.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
