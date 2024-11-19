WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory services provider Labcorp (LH) announced Tuesday that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Glenn Eisenberg will retire from the company and Julia Wang will join on December 2, 2024, as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.Eisenberg will remain at Labcorp as Special Advisor to the CEO through April 2025 to ensure a seamless transition of his current role and assist with strategic initiatives underway within the company.Wang brings deep global strategic and financial experience across the diagnostic, pharmaceutical/biotech, medical device and consumer products industries. Most recently, Wang served as CFO of BeiGene, which she joined in June 2020 as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Optimization and Deputy CFO.Prior to joining BeiGene in 2020, Wang served as Senior Vice President, Global Business Finance and Corporate Planning at Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Before Alexion, she held leadership positions at Quest Diagnostics, including Vice President of U.S. Regional Finance and Enterprise Commercial, and Vice President of Finance, Value Creation.Earlier in her career, Wang held senior leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson as CFO of various operating businesses in medical device and pharmaceuticals. Previously, she also led finance initiatives at PepsiCo.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX