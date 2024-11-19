4basebio Plc - Director's Dealing

Director's Dealing

19 November 2024 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB) ("4basebio" or the "Company"), which develops and commercialises the large scale manufacture of synthetic DNA as well as nanoparticle delivery solutions, announces that it was informed by Heikki Lanckriet, CEO of the Company, that he transferred 46,500 ordinary shares in the Company from his SIPP into his personal account. The transfer was effected by the sale and repurchase of a total of 46,500 ordinary shares at a price of 1,325 pence each.

Following the transfer, there is no change to Mr Lanckriet's beneficial holding and his interest in the Company remains at 1,103,288 ordinary shares, representing approximately 7.3 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.

4basebio PLC Dr. Heikki Lanckriet +44 (0)1223 967 943 Nominated Adviser Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Joint Corporate Broker RBC Capital Markets Rupert Walford / Kathryn Deegan +44 (0)20 7653 4000 Joint Corporate Broker Cavendish Capital Markets Limited Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks +44 (0)20 7220 0500

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.