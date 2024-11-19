Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.11.2024

WKN: A3CWA4 | ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79 | Ticker-Symbol: 88Q
Xetra
18.11.24
17:35 Uhr
15,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
4BASEBIO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
4BASEBIO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.11.2024 15:19 Uhr
113 Leser



4basebio Plc - Director's Dealing

Finanznachrichten News

4basebio Plc - Director's Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

19 November 2024

4basebio plc


("4basebio" or the "Company")

Director's Dealing

19 November 2024 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB) ("4basebio" or the "Company"), which develops and commercialises the large scale manufacture of synthetic DNA as well as nanoparticle delivery solutions, announces that it was informed by Heikki Lanckriet, CEO of the Company, that he transferred 46,500 ordinary shares in the Company from his SIPP into his personal account. The transfer was effected by the sale and repurchase of a total of 46,500 ordinary shares at a price of 1,325 pence each.

Following the transfer, there is no change to Mr Lanckriet's beneficial holding and his interest in the Company remains at 1,103,288 ordinary shares, representing approximately 7.3 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.

Enquiries

4basebio PLC

Dr. Heikki Lanckriet

+44 (0)1223 967 943

Nominated Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes

+44 (0)20 7213 0880

Joint Corporate Broker

RBC Capital Markets

Rupert Walford / Kathryn Deegan

+44 (0)20 7653 4000

Joint Corporate Broker

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.NameDr Heikki Lanckriet
2Reason for notification
a.Position/StatusCEO
b.Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.Name4basebio plc
b.LEI213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79
b.Nature of the transactionTransfer of ordinary shares between accounts, via a sale and repurchase, with no resultant change to beneficial holding
Price(s) per share (p)Volume(s)
1,325p93,000
d.Aggregated information
  • Volume
  • Price

  • 93,000
  • 1,325 pence per share
e.Date of the transaction15/11/2024
f.Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM


