Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.ai Rebrands as FOTOgpt.ai to Usher in a New Age of AI-Powered Photography

Age of AI Photography Is In Full Steam

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF(FSE:Q0C), a leading innovator in artificial intelligence solutions, today announced its official rebranding as FOTOgpt.ai. The new name reflects the company's strategic focus on transforming photography through new AI technology. FOTOgpt.ai is set to launch its AI-powered photography studio as an API plugin in December 2024, followed by a standalone mobile application for iOS and Android in Q1 2025.

Maximize operational efficiency by automating image generation using AI

FOTOgpt.ai leverages advanced AI capabilities to transform the way individuals and businesses capture, edit, and optimize their photos. Whether it's professional photographers looking for next-level automation or casual users seeking seamless enhancements, FOTOgpt.ai offers a revolutionary solution tailored for all.

"Our rebrand marks an exciting milestone in our journey," said Evan Gappelberg, Director of FOTOgpt.ai. "We're redefining photography by harnessing the power of AI to create dynamic, intelligent, and beautiful visual experiences. AI is not just the future of Toggle.ai-it's the core of what FOTOgpt.ai stands for."

Gappelberg continues "Our AI photography suite available within Nextech3d.ai and the Toggle platform enables merchants of Amazon, Etsy and eBay to render up to eight high-resolution images, from 1K to 4K, in just minutes with a simple click of a button. The platform also features a pay as you go credit system that makes purchasing 3D models, meshes, or 3D product photography easy and affordable. We are seeing an enthusiastic response from our existing customers and new customers as well."Key advantages of platform include:

Low Cost - Eliminate the need for expensive photo shoots.

High Quality - Produce images from 1K to 4K resolution.

Instant Results - Create stunning images in minutes.

Versatile Angles of the product - Generate images in any orientation, no need for green screens.

E-commerce Ready - Perfect for showcasing products online.

Effortless Customization - Easily create diverse images with multiple backgrounds.

This new AI powered lifestyle solution is an affordable and efficient alternative to costly photo shoots, allowing businesses to produce professional-grade photos that highlight unique features and present products in real-world contexts. This capability is essential for creating a memorable and persuasive online shopping experience, leading to higher conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

The December launch of FOTOgpt.ai's API plugin will empower developers and businesses to integrate sophisticated AI photography features into their own platforms. The standalone app, expected in early 2025, promises an intuitive user experience with a wide array of creative and practical tools for photo editing and management.

