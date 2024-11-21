Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

The Only UCaaS Software Platform Ranked on the Prestigious List of North America's Fastest-Growing Companies

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced it was named one of the fastest growing companies in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Crexendo grew an impressive 225% during the award time period of 2020-2023 and ranked as the 6th fastest growing company in the Communications/Networking category.

Crexendo's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Korn, stated, "We are thrilled to be included in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, as it reflects our forward-thinking approach to transforming the cloud communications sector. Our focus on developing cutting-edge software and technology, providing a superior customer service experience, and being a disruptive force in the cloud communications industry is central to everything we do. You can't find a better cloud communications provider than Crexendo."

Korn continued, "We are very excited about new innovations that we are developing, such as leveraging the latest AI technology in Crexendo's VIP CX cloud contact center platform and VIP Voice AI Studio offerings. Our Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking reflects the efforts of our entire team, and we are thankful for the recognition of the hard work of everyone at Crexendo in designing, delivering and supporting our award-winning, technology-driven solutions."

"For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners - it's an incredible time for innovation."

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 230 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) ongoing commitment to technology innovation and disruption in the cloud communications industry; (ii) for its significant revenue growth during the period; (iii) being thrilled to be included in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 as it reflects its forward-thinking approach to transforming the cloud communications sector; (iv) focus on developing cutting-edge software and providing a superior customer service experience is central to everything it does; (v) believing you can't find a better cloud communications provider than it; (vi) being very excited about new innovations that it is developing, such as leveraging the latest AI technology in its VIP CX cloud contact center platform and VIP Voice AI Studio offerings and (vii) believing the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking reflects the efforts of the entire team, and being thankful for the recognition of the hard work of everyone at the Company in designing, delivering and supporting its award-winning, technology-driven solutions.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and 2024 Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com