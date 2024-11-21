IRLAB Therapeutics: Nomination Committee Appointed for IRLAB's Annual General Meeting 2025

IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announces that the nomination committee ahead of the annual general meeting (AGM) 2025 has been appointed.

According to the instruction for appointment of the nomination committee in IRLAB Therapeutics AB, resolved at the annual general meeting on May 22, 2024, the nomination committee shall, besides the Chair of the Board, consist of representatives of the three largest shareholders, or groups of shareholders, as per August 31, 2024.

The three largest shareholders or groups of shareholders have now appointed their representatives, thus the nomination committee ahead of the AGM 2025 has the following members:

Daniel Johnsson , entrepreneur, business developer, investor, and board member of IRLAB. Appointed by a group of shareholders that consists of the company's founders representing about 22 per cent of shares and votes; and

Patrik Mossberg , CEO and chairman of Marinvest. Appointed by a group of shareholders representing about 15 per cent of shares and votes; and

Clas Sonesson , Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at IRLAB and one of IRLAB's founders. Appointed by a group of shareholders that consists of the company's founders representing about 11 per cent of shares and votes;

Carola Lemne, Chair of the Board of IRLAB Therapeutics AB.

The members of the nomination committee have been appointed by owners in IRLAB Therapeutics AB who represent a total of about 48 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB as per August 31, 2024.

Information about the nomination committee's work and the instruction to the nomination committee can be found on the company website under the section for Corporate Governance. The nomination committee's proposal will be presented in the summon to the annual general meeting 2025 and on the company's web page, www.irlab.se. The annual general meeting will be held on May 21, 2025.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the nomination committee shall do this in writing, no later than January 31, 2025, via e-mail ir@irlab.se.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, VD

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO

Phone: +46 727 10 70 70

E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

Nomination committee appointed for IRLAB's annual general meeting 2025

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View the original press release on accesswire.com