Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
Frankfurt
21.11.24
08:08 Uhr
1,070 Euro
-0,020
-1,83 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2024 16:14 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IRLAB Therapeutics: Nomination Committee Appointed for IRLAB's Annual General Meeting 2025

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announces that the nomination committee ahead of the annual general meeting (AGM) 2025 has been appointed.

According to the instruction for appointment of the nomination committee in IRLAB Therapeutics AB, resolved at the annual general meeting on May 22, 2024, the nomination committee shall, besides the Chair of the Board, consist of representatives of the three largest shareholders, or groups of shareholders, as per August 31, 2024.

The three largest shareholders or groups of shareholders have now appointed their representatives, thus the nomination committee ahead of the AGM 2025 has the following members:

  • Daniel Johnsson, entrepreneur, business developer, investor, and board member of IRLAB. Appointed by a group of shareholders that consists of the company's founders representing about 22 per cent of shares and votes; and

  • Patrik Mossberg, CEO and chairman of Marinvest. Appointed by a group of shareholders representing about 15 per cent of shares and votes; and

  • Clas Sonesson, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at IRLAB and one of IRLAB's founders. Appointed by a group of shareholders that consists of the company's founders representing about 11 per cent of shares and votes;

  • Carola Lemne, Chair of the Board of IRLAB Therapeutics AB.

The members of the nomination committee have been appointed by owners in IRLAB Therapeutics AB who represent a total of about 48 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB as per August 31, 2024.

Information about the nomination committee's work and the instruction to the nomination committee can be found on the company website under the section for Corporate Governance. The nomination committee's proposal will be presented in the summon to the annual general meeting 2025 and on the company's web page, www.irlab.se. The annual general meeting will be held on May 21, 2025.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the nomination committee shall do this in writing, no later than January 31, 2025, via e-mail ir@irlab.se.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, VD
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO
Phone: +46 727 10 70 70
E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

Nomination committee appointed for IRLAB's annual general meeting 2025

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.