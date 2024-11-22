Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495
22.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
Zentra Group plc: Completion of Transactions and Listing Update

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Zentra Group plc: Completion of Transactions and Listing Update 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Completion of Transactions and Listing Update 
22-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
22 November 2024 
 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") 
Completion of property transactions and listing update 
Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC), a UK-based residential developer, development manager, and 
property manager, is pleased to announce that it has completed the transactions outlined in the Strategic Update and 
Market Listing Announcement released on 2 October 2024. These transactions mark a significant step in the Company's 
ongoing transformation. 
Summary of Completed Transactions 
The following transactions, which were initially outlined in the Company's 2 October 2024 update, have now been 
completed: 
 1. Strategic Investment in One Victoria Project: 
  The Company has acquired a 30% stake in the One Victoria project in Manchester for GBP3 million. The acquisition was 
  funded by increasing the existing shareholder loan facility. 
 2. Sale of Completed Inventory: 
  The Company has completed the sale of a portfolio of completed residential and commercial properties, valued at GBP7 
  million, to OH UK Holdings Limited ("OHUK"), a company connected with One Heritage Development Limited ("OHPD"), 
  including properties at Bank Street (Sheffield), Lincoln House (Bolton), Oscar House (Manchester), and a commercial 
  unit at St Petersgate (Stockport). 
With GBP2 million of debt linked to Oscar House as part of this transaction, the net proceeds of the portfolio sale 
reduced from GBP7 million to GBP5 million and these proceeds will be utilised to reduce the existing shareholder facility 
("Existing Loan Facility") from GBP14 million to GBP9 million. 
 3. Refinance of Existing Loan Facility: As previously announced on 2 October 2024 the Company entered into a 
  new GBP7 million loan facility with OHUK at an interest rate of 6%, i.e., lower than the previous rate of 7%, such 
  facility is now available following completion of the property transactions outlined above. The loan has a 
  repayment date of 31 December 2025, with an option to extend for up to 36 months. OHUK is a related party, sharing 
  the same majority shareholders as ZNT and OHPD. 
This new loan has been drawn down in full and used to partially repay the Existing Facility. The balance of 
approximately GBP2 million of the Existing Facility has been written off by OHPD as part of the restructuring, 
demonstrating OHPD's commitment to ZNT's success and financial stability. The Existing Loan Facility has therefore been 
settled in full and terminated. 
 
Listing Status 
As announced 12 November 2024, the Company has applied to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and London Stock 
Exchange plc ("LSE") to delist its ordinary shares from the Main Market of the LSE. The Company's shares will be 
cancelled from trading on the Main Market on 11 December 2024 and the last day of trading on the Main Market will be at 
4.30pm on 10 December 2024. The ordinary shares are then expected to commence trading on the Access segment of the AQSE 
Growth Market ("Admission") at 8:00 am on 11 December 2024 under the ticker symbol ZNT, with its existing ISIN number 
GB00BLF79495, SEDOL number BLF7949, and LEI number 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23. 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Robert Holbrook 
Head of Finance 
Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the 
North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the 
Equity Shares (Transition) Segment for commercial companies previously on the Standard listing segment of the Main 
Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website 
www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     ZNT 
LEI Code:   2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
Sequence No.: 360665 
EQS News ID:  2036023 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2036023&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
