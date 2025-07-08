DJ Zentra Group plc: Intention to Transfer Listing to Aquis Real Asset Market (ARAM)

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Intention to Transfer Listing to Aquis Real Asset Market (ARAM) 08-Jul-2025 / 07:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra" or "the Company") Intention to Transfer Listing to Aquis Real Asset Market (ARAM) Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer and development manager, announces its intention to transfer its listing from the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange to the newly launched Aquis Real Asset Market ("ARAM"). ARAM has been developed as a dedicated platform for the listing and trading of real asset-backed securities - including equity and debt at both the company and asset level. The segment has been specifically created to meet the needs of real estate and infrastructure-led businesses, offering more appropriate structures for capital raising, and greater visibility for investors. For Zentra, ARAM represents an opportunity to operate in a market that is better suited to the way the business is structured and how its developments are funded. The Company believes ARAM will allow investors to engage more directly with its pipeline of projects and provide a clearer view of how value is created at the asset level - something that's harder to achieve under a traditional single-company listing. Jason Upton, Chief Executive Officer of Zentra Group PLC, commented: "Our intention to move to ARAM marks a decisive and exciting step in Zentra's growth journey. As a platform dedicated to real estate, ARAM offers a flexible structure and market fit that aligns with how we operate today and how we plan to scale in the future. We see significant potential to broaden our investor base and deepen engagement with stakeholders through a structure that is more transparent, project-led, and tailored to the nature of our work. Crucially, this transition creates the flexibility, access, and growth potential that we wouldn't necessarily have on alternative markets." Zentra will provide a further update on timing in due course, including when its ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on ARAM, subject to regulatory approvals. Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 395185 EQS News ID: 2166462 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2166462&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2025 02:05 ET (06:05 GMT)