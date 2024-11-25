Das Instrument 0QQA BMG359472021 FLEX LNG LTD DL-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2024The instrument 0QQA BMG359472021 FLEX LNG LTD DL-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2024Das Instrument 6OL LU2391723694 PERIMETER SOLS DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2024The instrument 6OL LU2391723694 PERIMETER SOLS DL 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2024Das Instrument GJY AU000000BOL9 BOOM LOGISTICS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2024The instrument GJY AU000000BOL9 BOOM LOGISTICS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2024Das Instrument C421 US15130G8087 CEMTREX INC. NEW DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2024The instrument C421 US15130G8087 CEMTREX INC. NEW DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2024Das Instrument 5L8 SE0008212161 SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2024The instrument 5L8 SE0008212161 SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2024Das Instrument S24 US81619Q1058 SELECT MEDIC.HLDGS CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2024The instrument S24 US81619Q1058 SELECT MEDIC.HLDGS CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2024