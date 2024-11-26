Deutsche Post DHL Group experienced a modest decline in its share price, trading at €35.03 on XETRA, marking a 0.3% decrease. This performance represents a significant gap from its 52-week high of €47.03 recorded in December 2023, with the current price sitting more than 25% below that peak. However, the logistics giant has demonstrated robust operational performance, achieving an impressive 6.16% increase in revenue to €20.59 billion in the most recent quarter, while maintaining earnings per share at €0.64.

Market Outlook Remains Positive

Despite the current share price weakness, market analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Deutsche Post's future prospects. The consensus target price stands at €41.43, suggesting substantial upside potential from current levels. Analysts project earnings per share of €2.82 for the full year 2024, while the dividend forecast remains stable at €1.85, matching the previous year's level and indicating continued commitment to shareholder returns.

