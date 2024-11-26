Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2024

WKN: A0B6TU | ISIN: LT0000123010 | Ticker-Symbol: WVJ
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.11.2024 07:31 Uhr
AB Kauno energija business activity results of the 9 months of the year 2024

Finanznachrichten News

The Management Board of AB Kauno Energija (hereinafter - the Company) (code - 235014830) assessed the results of Company's business activity of 9 months of the year 2024 and financial state as at September 30, 2024 and approved AB Kauno Energija consolidated and Company's non-audited results of 9 months of the year 2024.

The result of Company's business activities of 9 months of the year 2024 according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union is profit in amount of EUR 954 thousand (the result of 9 months of the year 2023 was profit amounted to EUR 534 thousand), turnover from sales is EUR 53,657 thousand (in 9 months of the year 2023 it was amounted to EUR 56,210 thousand). The result of activities of the Group which consists of AB Kauno Energija and its' subsidiaries UAB GO Energy LT (code - 303042623) of 9 months of the year 2024 is profit in amount of EUR 741 thousand (the result of 9 months of the year 2023 was profit EUR 1,063 thousand), turnover from sales is amounted to EUR 54,025 thousand (turnover from sales of 9 months of the year 2023 is amounted to EUR 56,385 thousand).

The EBITDA of the Company of the 9 month of the year 2024 is EUR 8,048 thousand (EBITDA of the 9 month of the year 2023 was EUR 6,076 thousand), and EBITDA of the Group is EUR 8,078 thousand (EBITDA of 9 month of the year 2023 was EUR 6,689 thousand).

We hereby present an Interim Non-Audited Financial Statements of 9 month of the year 2024 together with the confirmation of responsible persons.

Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economics Department, tel. +370 69815118


