Dienstag, 29.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
WKN: A0B6TU | ISIN: LT0000123010 | Ticker-Symbol: WVJ
München
25.04.25
08:11 Uhr
1,560 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3601,93009:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2025 06:24 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija

Finanznachrichten News

The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija has been held on April 28, 2025. 4 shareholders owning 42,089,511 ordinary registered shares of the Company that amounts to 98.34 % of all votes, took part in it. The following resolutions were made at the General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. Approval of Consolidated and Company's audited Financial Statements of the year 2024, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated AB Kauno Energija Management Report of the year 2024 and Conclusion of independent auditor.

The resolution is o approve the audited AB Kauno Energija Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements of the year 2024, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated AB Kauno Energija Management Report and Conclusion of independent auditor (included).

2. Allocation of AB Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2024.

The resolution is to allocate the profit (loss) of AB 'Kauno energija' for 2024 in accordance with the draft profit (loss) allocation option 2.

3. Selecting the audit firm and setting the terms of payment for audit services.

The resolution is to approve the appointment of the audit firm and the terms of remuneration for audit services.

Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economic Department, tel. +370 698 15118


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.