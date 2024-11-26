T-Mobile: T-Mobile Powers Critical Communications for First Responders at FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / T-Mobile

The 2024 FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX is in full swing, and T-Mobile is on hand to deliver even more than 5G-powered new experiences on America's largest and fastest 5G network to over 300,000 fans and competitors at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The Un-carrier is also ensuring that first responders, officials and other agencies stay connected during the event.

Here's what T-Mobile for Government and our emergency management teams are doing:

T-Mobile's emergency management team, local teams and National Operations Centers are working together to monitor the network in the Las Vegas area around the clock.

T-Mobile for Government is partnering closely with public safety and government officials to provide essential communications support and address critical needs.

T-Mobile is deploying state-of-the-art and heavy-duty mobile solutions, including SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) and SatCOWs (Satellite Cell on Wheels) to ensure uninterrupted access to critical services.

Tapping into the advanced capabilities of T-Mobile's network - such as our Cognitive Self-Organizing Network (SON) and automatic antenna tilting - to help optimize signal, expand coverage areas and avoid congestion.

T-Mobile SatCOLTs provide support to first responders during FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

