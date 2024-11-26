Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: 555750 | ISIN: DE0005557508 | Ticker-Symbol: DTE
Xetra
26.11.24
15:55 Uhr
29,920 Euro
+0,340
+1,15 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
TecDAX
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESSWIRE
26.11.2024 16:02 Uhr
45 Leser
T-Mobile: T-Mobile Powers Critical Communications for First Responders at FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX



NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / T-Mobile

The 2024 FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX is in full swing, and T-Mobile is on hand to deliver even more than 5G-powered new experiences on America's largest and fastest 5G network to over 300,000 fans and competitors at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The Un-carrier is also ensuring that first responders, officials and other agencies stay connected during the event.

Here's what T-Mobile for Government and our emergency management teams are doing:

  • T-Mobile's emergency management team, local teams and National Operations Centers are working together to monitor the network in the Las Vegas area around the clock.

  • T-Mobile for Government is partnering closely with public safety and government officials to provide essential communications support and address critical needs.

  • T-Mobile is deploying state-of-the-art and heavy-duty mobile solutions, including SatCOLTs (Satellite Cell on Light Trucks) and SatCOWs (Satellite Cell on Wheels) to ensure uninterrupted access to critical services.

  • Tapping into the advanced capabilities of T-Mobile's network - such as our Cognitive Self-Organizing Network (SON) and automatic antenna tilting - to help optimize signal, expand coverage areas and avoid congestion.

For more on T-Mobile's 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix Festivities, go here. And for more information on T-Mobile's 5G network at key locations around the race, go here. Also, there's more details on T-Mobile's emergency response efforts here.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest news.

###

T-Mobile SatCOLTs provide support to first responders during FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
