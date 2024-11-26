DJ FIGEAC AÉRO NORTH AMERICA AWARDED NEW CONTRACT IN THE UNITED STATES

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO NORTH AMERICA AWARDED NEW CONTRACT IN THE UNITED STATES 26-Nov-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIGEAC AÉRO NORTH AMERICA awarded new contract in the United states FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announced that FIGEAC AÉRO North America, was awarded a new contract by Textron Aviation Defense, LLC. The contract, for the manufacture of wing skins for the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II and AT-6 Wolverine aircraft, is valued at EUR5 million. GLOBAL REACH, LOCAL PRESENCE The contract encompasses machining and processing services performed in the production of wing skins for Beechcraft T-6 Texan II military training aircraft and AT-6 Wolverine light attack aircraft. The T-6 and AT-6 are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Defense LLC, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company. Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation. The awarded entity is the Group's Wichita-based subsidiary, FIGEAC AÉRO North America, whose large-scale light alloy machining and processing specializations were key in the receiving of this contract. Beyond industrial capabilities, the award illustrates the relevance of the local-to-local strategy, which the Group has led by establishing a strong presence in key aerospace industry hubs, ever closer to its customers. Strong potential for further developmenT Because FIGEAC AÉRO is strategically located in the aerospace hub of Wichita near the customer, the agreement will be especially efficient, reducing costs and carbon footprint. The agreement makes use of existing capacity at FIGEAC AÉRO, requiring minimal investments and optimizing working capital. Shane Torgler, General Manager of FIGEAC AÉRO North America declared: "Establishing this Master Purchasing Agreement is not only a great opportunity to work with a great customer in Textron Aviation but also to strengthen our presence locally. We look forward to growing this statement of work to become a key supplier for Textron Aviation." Steady progress in north america towards pilot 28 objectiveS Adding to the three wins on commercial and business jet platforms earlier this year[1], FIGEAC AÉRO North America continues to deliver profitable growth. As a key asset for the Group, it is spearheading the Group's steady progress in the sizable North American commercial and defense markets, where developments are pivotal to achieving the PILOT 28 objectives. FIGEAC AERO estimates it has now secured over 36% and is therefore confident it will achieve its annual EUR80 to EUR100m new business revenue objective by March 2028. TO receive upcoming news of the FIgeac AERO Group, subscribe for free here Upcoming events (after trading) -- 11 December 2024: half-year results FY 2024/25 -- 5 February 2025: revenue for the 3rd quarter of FY 2024/25 About Figeac AÉro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specializes in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR397.2 million in the year to 31 March 2024. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 Email: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] FIGEAC AÉRO awarded 3 new contracts by North American customers =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20241125_FANA Textron_EN_vdef =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: actionnaires@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2038799 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2038799 26-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2038799&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2024 12:01 ET (17:01 GMT)