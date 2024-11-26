Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280
Frankfurt
26.11.24
17:20 Uhr
5,720 Euro
+0,040
+0,70 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7005,92020:00
Dow Jones News
26.11.2024 18:34 Uhr
178 Leser
FIGEAC AÉRO NORTH AMERICA AWARDED NEW CONTRACT IN THE UNITED STATES

Finanznachrichten News

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO NORTH AMERICA AWARDED NEW CONTRACT IN THE UNITED STATES 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO NORTH AMERICA AWARDED NEW CONTRACT IN THE UNITED STATES 
26-Nov-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO NORTH AMERICA awarded new contract in the United states 
 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announced that FIGEAC 
AÉRO North America, was awarded a new contract by Textron Aviation Defense, LLC. The contract, for the manufacture of 
wing skins for the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II and AT-6 Wolverine aircraft, is valued at EUR5 million. 
 
 
GLOBAL REACH, LOCAL PRESENCE 
The contract encompasses machining and processing services performed in the production of wing skins for Beechcraft T-6 
Texan II military training aircraft and AT-6 Wolverine light attack aircraft. The T-6 and AT-6 are designed and 
manufactured by Textron Aviation Defense LLC, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company. Textron Inc. is a multi-industry 
company known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, 
Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation. 
The awarded entity is the Group's Wichita-based subsidiary, FIGEAC AÉRO North America, whose large-scale light alloy 
machining and processing specializations were key in the receiving of this contract. Beyond industrial capabilities, 
the award illustrates the relevance of the local-to-local strategy, which the Group has led by establishing a strong 
presence in key aerospace industry hubs, ever closer to its customers. 
 
 
Strong potential for further developmenT 
Because FIGEAC AÉRO is strategically located in the aerospace hub of Wichita near the customer, the agreement will be 
especially efficient, reducing costs and carbon footprint. The agreement makes use of existing capacity at FIGEAC AÉRO, 
requiring minimal investments and optimizing working capital. 
Shane Torgler, General Manager of FIGEAC AÉRO North America declared: "Establishing this Master Purchasing Agreement is 
not only a great opportunity to work with a great customer in Textron Aviation but also to strengthen our presence 
locally. We look forward to growing this statement of work to become a key supplier for Textron Aviation." 
 
 
Steady progress in north america towards pilot 28 objectiveS 
Adding to the three wins on commercial and business jet platforms earlier this year[1], FIGEAC AÉRO North America 
continues to deliver profitable growth. As a key asset for the Group, it is spearheading the Group's steady progress in 
the sizable North American commercial and defense markets, where developments are pivotal to achieving the PILOT 28 
objectives. 
FIGEAC AERO estimates it has now secured over 36% and is therefore confident it will achieve its annual EUR80 to EUR100m 
new business revenue objective by March 2028. 
 
 
TO receive upcoming news of the FIgeac AERO Group, 
subscribe for free here 
 
 
Upcoming events (after trading) 
   -- 11 December 2024: half-year results FY 2024/25 
   -- 5 February 2025: revenue for the 3rd quarter of FY 2024/25 
 
 
About Figeac AÉro 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specializes in producing light alloy and 
hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in 
France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR397.2 million in the year 
to 31 March 2024. 
 
Figeac AÉro contacts 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 
 
Simon Derbanne 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
Tel: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
Email: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] FIGEAC AÉRO awarded 3 new contracts by North American customers 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20241125_FANA Textron_EN_vdef 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     actionnaires@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2038799 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2038799 26-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2038799&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2024 12:01 ET (17:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
