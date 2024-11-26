Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Expects to Access $25 million in Funding from Yorkville Advisors Global LP

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), today announced it expects to access $25 million in funding from Yorkville Advisors Global LP ("Yorkville").

Phil Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech, emphasized the benefit the funds are expected to deliver to the technology company: "Access to $25 million in funding allows Envirotech to rapidly scale up manufacturing at our Osceola, Arkansas electric vehicle production facility. The funds will allow us to progress in delivering on our vision of manufacturing our vehicles in America. We have found a great partner in Yorkville to help us engage the enormous market opportunity for electric commercial vehicles."

As previously disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Envirotech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 6, 2024, on October 31, 2024, Envirotech entered into an amended and restated standby equity purchase agreement ("SEPA") with the Yorkville-managed fund YA II PN, Ltd. The SEPA gives Envirotech the right to sell to Yorkville, subject to certain conditions and limitations, an aggregate amount of up to $25 million of Envirotech's shares of common stock for 36 months at a per share price equal to (i) 96% of the market value for a one-day pricing period and (ii) 97% of the market price for a specified three-day pricing period, in each case, following the delivery of the advance notice by Envirotech. On October 31, 2024, Yorkville advanced $2 million to Envirotech under a convertible promissory note due November 13, 2025 and, upon the satisfaction of certain conditions, Yorkville will advance another $1 million to Envirotech in the form of a second convertible promissory note due November 13, 2025, each of which may be extended at the option of Yorkville. Generally, the convertible promissory notes may be repaid through share advances initiated by Yorkville at the note conversion price, which will be then applied to the outstanding balances under the convertible promissory notes. The note conversion price will be equal to the lower of (i) $2.1480 per share and (ii) 93% of the lowest daily volume weighted average price of Envirotech's common stock during a specified five-day trading period prior to the conversion date (subject to a floor price of $0.3580 per share). Envirotech's right to draw on the SEPA will begin after repayment of the convertible promissory notes.

Under the SEPA, Envirotech previously issued 64,103 shares of common stock to Yorkville as a commitment fee and paid $25,000 to Yorkville as a structuring fee.

Jason Maddox, President of Envirotech, shared the anticipated impact of the funding on core operations: "This funding is a key step in equipping Envirotech with the capital required to deliver on the backlog of orders we have for our electric buses, vans, and trucks. The revenue expected from delivering those vehicles to our customers would further strengthen Envirotech's position in the electric commercial vehicle market in the United States."

The Envirotech - Yorkville relationship will strengthen Envirotech's position as a technology company focused on electric commercial vehicles and logistics and underscores Envirotech's commitment to sustainable growth and technological innovation. With the funding from Yorkville Advisors, Envirotech continues to lead the charge in developing environmentally friendly solutions that cater to the government, agriculture, and logistics sectors. The capital will further strengthen Envirotech's capabilities in EV manufacturing and technology, including assembly lines, while at the same time allowing Envirotech to monetize carbon credits generated from the manufacturing of electric vehicles.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the securities discussed herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

More detail about the SEPA and convertible promissory notes with Yorkville can be found in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Envirotech with the SEC on November 6, 2024.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape by designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Envirotech is pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects, or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "will," "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.

