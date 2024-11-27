Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2024) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) ("Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,100,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering is being completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (the "LIFE Exemption"). Any securities issuable under the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company may pay eligible finders (each, a "Finder") a cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised from purchasers introduced by such Finders and/or issue to such Finders that number of non-transferable common share purchase warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") equal to 8% of the number of Units sold to purchasers introduced by such Finders. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.30 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Both the Warrants and the Finder's Warrants will be subject to acceleration such that if, during a period of 10 consecutive trading days prior to their respective expiry dates, the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs, exceeds $1.20 for each of those 10 consecutive days, the Company may, within 30 days of such an occurrence, give written notice to the holders of the Warrants and the Finder's Warrants that the securities will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of notice unless exercised by the holders prior to such date. Any Warrants or Finder's Warrants which remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of such notice will expire at that time.

An offering document related to the Offering will be available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website www.railtown.ai. Prospective purchasers should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to accelerate user acquisition, facilitate revenue growth, generate capital markets awareness, and for general corporate and working capital purposes. The Offering may close in tranches, with the first tranche expected to close on or around December 5, 2024. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the CSE.

None of the securities referenced in this news release have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Railtown Engages International Business Development Advisor

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that Ari & Co. Capital, a merchant bank based in New York & Vancouver, Canada, has been appointed as a corporate Liaison, representing Railtown's Global business interests including Europe, Asia, Middle East & North America. The engagement is effective immediately unless terminated by either Railtown or Ari & Co. Capital for an initial term of 6 months and includes standard indemnity and confidentiality provisions.

Railtown co-founder and CEO Cory Brandolini comments, "Achieving SOC 2 certification marks a significant milestone for our company, showcasing our unwavering commitment to security, transparency, and operational excellence. With this foundation in place, we are poised to enter an exciting new phase of growth, empowering us to deliver even greater value to our customers and stakeholders as we scale."

About Railtown AI Technologies

Railtown AI, a Microsoft Partner, has developed a cloud-based Application General Intelligence Platform called Conductor. Artificial intelligence and automation that performs tasks as well as streamlining, enhancing, and accelerating Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) through Speed, Quality, Automation and Best Practices which are the cornerstones and foundation of the Conductor platform.

We purposely built the Conductor platform to help Software Companies and Software Developers save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs, and accelerate developer velocity. Railtown's proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace.

