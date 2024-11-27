LONDON (dpa-AFX) - easyJet PLC (ESYJY.PK), a British low-cost airline group, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 602 million pounds for fiscal 2024, higher than 432 million pounds in the previous year, primarily helped by growth in revenue.Excluding one-time items, headline profit before tax increased to 610 million pounds from 455 million pounds a year ago.Operating profit grew to 589 million pounds from 453 million pounds last year, while headline operating profit rose to 597 million pounds from 476 million pounds.EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was 1.359 billion pounds, up from 1.126 billion pounds a year ago.Headline EBITDA rose to 1.367 billion pounds from 1.130 billion pounds.Net profit increased to 452 million pounds or 59.6p per share from 324 million pounds or 42.7p per share last year. Headline profit was 459 million pounds, up from 341 million pounds.Revenue for the year grew to 9.309 billion pounds from 8.171 billion pounds in the previous year.Load factor for the year was 89.3 percent, same as last year.Capacity for the full year increased by 8 percent to 100.4 million seats. In the year easyJet has flown 89.68 million passengers, 6.9 million more than in fiscal 2023.The Board has recommended a dividend of 12.1 pence per share, up from 4.5 pence per share last year, to be paid on March 21 to shareholders on the register on February 21.For fiscal 2025, the company sees capacity to increase by 3 percent to about 103 million seats. easyJet also confirmed its medium-term target for profit before tax of more than 1 billion pounds.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX